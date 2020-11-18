Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Investment company Greytown Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ALPS ETF TRUST, Citigroup Inc, sells VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Blackstone Group Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greytown Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Greytown Advisors Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BRK.B, VDC, C, MBB, CVS, DUK, SQ, VRP, TTD, CMG, IEUR, PFL,

BRK.B, VDC, C, MBB, CVS, DUK, SQ, VRP, TTD, CMG, IEUR, PFL, Added Positions: GLD, AMLP, VGK, VFH, MGV, TEF, VNQ, PAYX, T, VOD, VZ, MCD, JNJ, JPM, IBM, PEP, GSK, BP, BYM, BMY, PG, VWO, VO, VB, TDOC, EPP, VHT, VGT, HYG, TEI, ILMN, MSD, FB, VEON, MYF, NID,

GLD, AMLP, VGK, VFH, MGV, TEF, VNQ, PAYX, T, VOD, VZ, MCD, JNJ, JPM, IBM, PEP, GSK, BP, BYM, BMY, PG, VWO, VO, VB, TDOC, EPP, VHT, VGT, HYG, TEI, ILMN, MSD, FB, VEON, MYF, NID, Reduced Positions: VIG, VIGI, MQY, IEMG, MGK, ABBV, VTI, WFC, TOT, AMZN, NHF,

VIG, VIGI, MQY, IEMG, MGK, ABBV, VTI, WFC, TOT, AMZN, NHF, Sold Out: RDS.B, BX, TRHC,

VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 284,721 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGV) - 184,012 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 73,542 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 38,835 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.35% ISHARES INC (EWJ) - 107,411 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,224 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $173.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 38,835 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 114.52%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 62,431 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Telefonica SA by 65.38%. The purchase prices were between $3.41 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 164,365 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,849 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,955 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $13.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,048 shares as of .

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $59.39, with an estimated average price of $49.91.