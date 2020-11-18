  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Sells VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC

November 18, 2020 | About: GLD -0.37% AMLP +2.25% TEF +0.96% VZ -0.23% T +0.21% VOD -2.33% BRK.B +0.03% VDC -0.61% C +0.65% MBB +0.05% CVS -8.62% DUK -2.2% RDS. +0%

Investment company Greytown Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ALPS ETF TRUST, Citigroup Inc, sells VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Blackstone Group Inc, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greytown Advisors Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Greytown Advisors Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Greytown Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greytown+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Greytown Advisors Inc.
  1. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 284,721 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  2. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGV) - 184,012 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
  3. VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 73,542 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  4. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 38,835 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.35%
  5. ISHARES INC (EWJ) - 107,411 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93%
New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,224 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDC)

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $170.43, with an estimated average price of $160.97. The stock is now traded at around $173.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of .

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,870 shares as of .

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $92.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,169 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 50.35%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 38,835 shares as of .

Added: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 114.52%. The purchase prices were between $18.91 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $24.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 62,431 shares as of .

Added: Telefonica SA (TEF)

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Telefonica SA by 65.38%. The purchase prices were between $3.41 and $4.8, with an estimated average price of $4.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 164,365 shares as of .

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 25.11%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 14,849 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 26,955 shares as of .

Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Greytown Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $13.32 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 38,048 shares as of .

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Sold Out: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The sale prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Greytown Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $38.5 and $59.39, with an estimated average price of $49.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Greytown Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Greytown Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Greytown Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greytown Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greytown Advisors Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)