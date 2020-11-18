London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Buys TJX Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc

Investment company London & Capital Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, PepsiCo Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Oracle Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, Alphabet Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd owns 59 stocks with a total value of $748 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DGX, IFF, CARR, EWZ, REM, EWW,

DGX, IFF, CARR, EWZ, REM, EWW, Added Positions: TJX, PG, PEP, KMB, ORCL, GLD, DIS, K, GDX, IBM, OMC, RTX, V, MSFT, JNJ, MA, TSM, LMT, ADBE, WEC, EL, SBUX, KO, GD, PHG, ALGN, OTIS, UBER, UPS, INTC, VCIT, RL, SNY, HAS, VZ, AAPL, BAX, IAU, VWO, WFC, JPM,

TJX, PG, PEP, KMB, ORCL, GLD, DIS, K, GDX, IBM, OMC, RTX, V, MSFT, JNJ, MA, TSM, LMT, ADBE, WEC, EL, SBUX, KO, GD, PHG, ALGN, OTIS, UBER, UPS, INTC, VCIT, RL, SNY, HAS, VZ, AAPL, BAX, IAU, VWO, WFC, JPM, Reduced Positions: HSY, VCSH, BAC, AMGN, CMCSA, DAL,

HSY, VCSH, BAC, AMGN, CMCSA, DAL, Sold Out: AMZN, GOOG, BKNG, GOOGL, BABA, BRK.B, DEO, VOO, MCD, UNP, CRM, ABBV, COST, SPY, NFLX, UNH, EXPE, WMT, IYR, BRK.A, MRK, SWK, PYPL, IVV, SQ, XOM, QQQ, CSCO, FIS, VIG, CLX, SNE, TGT, CVX, BA, LULU, ABT, VTI, MMM, PFE, NVS, HON, AXP, BUD, UN, FDX, DXCM, BCPC, AMD, AMX, LINX, GE,

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 432,350 shares, 10.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 261,450 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 372,476 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.16% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 326,596 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.92% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 239,294 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98. The stock is now traded at around $123.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 66,731 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 52,412 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 58,676 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,747 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $31.02 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 2032.03%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $61.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 245,802 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 30.16%. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 372,476 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 33.92%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 326,596 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 2260.80%. The purchase prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09. The stock is now traded at around $143.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 79,488 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 2733.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 164,937 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.34%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 299,884 shares as of .

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 21.83%. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd still held 13,035 shares as of .