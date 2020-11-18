Lakewood Capital Management, Lp Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Yandex NV, Comcast Corp, Baidu Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Lakewood Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Asbury Automotive Group Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Citigroup Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, sells Yandex NV, Comcast Corp, Baidu Inc, Brunswick Corp, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lakewood Capital Management, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Lakewood Capital Management, Lp owns 58 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 2,144,008 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Cigna Corp (CI) - 734,557 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.98% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 2,563,698 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.7% Facebook Inc (FB) - 366,553 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.88% Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 3,459,809 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.37%

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $154.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 255,466 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 188,700 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.46 and $42.29, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $28.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 199,382 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Upwork Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 212,000 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Asbury Automotive Group Inc by 478.56%. The purchase prices were between $75.35 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $100.73. The stock is now traded at around $125.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 426,829 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $50.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,421,500 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 661,500 shares as of .

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Yandex NV. The sale prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The sale prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03.

Lakewood Capital Management, Lp sold out a holding in Shake Shack Inc. The sale prices were between $47.98 and $72.16, with an estimated average price of $58.04.