Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys At Home Group Inc, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: HOME +6.19%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys At Home Group Inc, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
  1. Vale SA (VALE) - 8,517,422 shares, 38.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
  2. Gerdau SA (GGB) - 20,664,747 shares, 32.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  3. Braskem SA (BAK) - 3,091,118 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
  4. Ternium SA (TX) - 997,928 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
  5. iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 1,620,526 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59%
New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.61 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 116,213 shares as of .



