Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys At Home Group Inc, Sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. (Current Portfolio) buys At Home Group Inc, sells Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c.. As of 2020Q3, Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
- Vale SA (VALE) - 8,517,422 shares, 38.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.05%
- Gerdau SA (GGB) - 20,664,747 shares, 32.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Braskem SA (BAK) - 3,091,118 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
- Ternium SA (TX) - 997,928 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- iHeartMedia Inc (IHRT) - 1,620,526 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59%
Contrarian Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.61 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $13.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 116,213 shares as of .
