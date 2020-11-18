united american securities inc. (d Buys The Home Depot Inc, Zillow Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Starbucks Corp, The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc

Investment company united american securities inc. (d (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Zillow Group Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK ETF TR, sells Starbucks Corp, The Walt Disney Co, PayPal Holdings Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, united american securities inc. (d. As of 2020Q3, united american securities inc. (d owns 27 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HD, Z, NVDA, UNH, ECL, RGA, FISV, HON,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, MA, AAPL, MSFT, BABA, ARKK, COST, SYY, CARR,
- Reduced Positions: SBUX, DIS, PYPL, AMZN, TSLA, V, KO, BRK.A, GE,
- Sold Out: JPM, FB, CSGP, TSCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of united american securities inc. (d
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 324,684 shares, 21.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 517,470 shares, 18.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,755 shares, 17.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 207,726 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.71%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 82,984 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.55%
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $272.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 23,884 shares as of .New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $105.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $536.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $352.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $212.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)
united american securities inc. (d initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87. The stock is now traded at around $118.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 33.05%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 20,130 shares as of .Added: ARK ETF TR (ARKK)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 39.43%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,768 shares as of .Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of .Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
united american securities inc. (d added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
united american securities inc. (d sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $132.45 and $154.63, with an estimated average price of $143.49.
