Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Ncino Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, Ncino Inc, Watts Water Technologies Inc, Allegion PLC, The Cooper Inc, sells Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, nVent Electric PLC, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 524 stocks with a total value of $27.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Autohome Inc (ATHM) - 11,804,098 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52% Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 6,483,606 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% Pool Corp (POOL) - 2,135,815 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 6,035,451 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% CDW Corp (CDW) - 5,056,031 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.15%

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.62 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $40.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 11,448,944 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.84 and $102.97, with an estimated average price of $91.3. The stock is now traded at around $117.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,908,957 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Ncino Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.24 and $98.04, with an estimated average price of $79.81. The stock is now traded at around $73.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,383,893 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Evertec Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.46 and $35.92, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,476,224 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.02 and $34.79, with an estimated average price of $32.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,506,816 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vital Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $37.75. The stock is now traded at around $27.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 858,794 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Allegion PLC by 144.99%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,738,286 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 50.69%. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97. The stock is now traded at around $171.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,570,251 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 55.63%. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $332.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 692,578 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Chemed Corp by 87.22%. The purchase prices were between $455.52 and $523.47, with an estimated average price of $490.24. The stock is now traded at around $482.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 292,265 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in WR Berkley Corp by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.63. The stock is now traded at around $70.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,950,930 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in John Bean Technologies Corp by 423.88%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $106.9, with an estimated average price of $95.68. The stock is now traded at around $105.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 764,302 shares as of .

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $11.83.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02.