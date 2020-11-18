Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Decatur, IL, based Investment company Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 470 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GVI, CUZ, FTF, UMH, FMB, VNLA, VRP, SPLG, IIPR, AEP, KSS, MIK, KBA, BYD, MET, IEUR, FTC, RRR, SBR, EWG, SLQD, CSIQ, DLTR, TWLO, LW, HAL, FIW, FXL, KBE, TDOC, KWEB, FLWS, PDI, DPG, DHR, RCS, ARKG, ONEM, MRNA, DOCU, ROKU, TFII, FNDF, PGR, ITB, EHTH, TWTR, NLY, MANT, IWD, IWR, CTXS, KR, MGV, PRF, IP, BSX, VGLT, WELL, HYS, TSM, EDV, USA, ETO, EDU, BIP, SMED, VIAV, CHY, MRO, LINC, AFIN, WTER,
- Added Positions: SCHG, TOTL, VTV, VCSH, NOBL, XLU, SCHM, TLT, VB, SCHO, MINT, ITOT, ADBE, AGG, STZ, FDX, TLH, AMZN, CWB, BMY, GSLC, SCHD, VEA, XLRE, MU, XEL, VCIT, VTI, XLY, BND, SCHR, SSO, BA, GOOGL, INTC, LVS, NFLX, TXN, PYPL, BNDX, IVV, SOXX, MMM, COST, UNH, HPF, GSY, SPDW, TIP, USMV, ADM, TFC, KO, CL, DHI, GE, JNJ, LRCX, MTT, SHOP, IGV, IJH, SCHZ, VWO, AMGN, BIIB, HD, IAG, NKE, ORCL, PFE, SO, TMO, UPS, VLO, FT, AVK, AG, TSLA, MPC, AAL, GOOG, RLJPA.PFD, CIBR, GLD, HYLB, HYLS, IBB, IEF, IYF, MGK, SLV, XBI, LNT, AEE, ADI, ADSK, CHKP, ENB, F, IBM, NVO, PAYX, PKI, SNY, EBAY, DNP, NVG, SAND, RPAI, BCSF, BIV, EMB, IAU, IPAC, VFH, VGT, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, FV, T, SPTM, QCOM, XLV, CSCO, IHI, PGF, XLK, NVDA, IWM, IYY, BR, DGRO, XOM, CWI, FXH, SPY, IYG, VGIT, VIG, DE, CRM, SBUX, WBA, NUV, MA, XYL, IJR, IWF, SCHF, TDIV, XLE, BAC, CLX, COP, USB, WMT, DIS, ABBV, DVY, IEFA, IWO, IYW, MBB, SDY, SPAB, SRLN, AZN, OZK, CMCSA, D, GILD, MCD, MCK, OXY, PSEC, PCYO, VRSK, BABA, XHR, SQ, DLN, EFG, FDL, FVD, IEMG, IYC, VMBS, VUG, VXUS, VYM, XLP, ABT, AMD, AKAM, MO, AXP, NEE, FCX, GLAD, LMT, LOW, MS, OMC, REGN, VRTX, ET, TEI, BKN, IIM, RNP, LULU, MELI, LYB, SNAP, HFRO, DTN, DVYE, FEZ, IAI, IDU, INDA, IVW, IYK, JPIN, LQD, LTPZ, PFF, SCHB, SCHP, SCHV, SGOL, SPLV, SPYV, VOT, VXF, ARCC, AZO, BLK, BF.B, CSX, CVS, CVX, CHD, CINF, GLW, CMI, LLY, FISV, GD, HBAN, ITW, MSM, NVR, ON, BKNG, PRU, LUV, SYY, TWI, OLED, UTI, WFC, WDC, YUM, TY, GIM, NEA, EFT, PFN, V, PM, SANW, OXLC, PCI, ETSY, YUMC, ZM, BKLN, IGSB, DBEF, DHS, DIA, EFA, FEM, FXO, HEDJ, IHF, IPAY, ITA, IVE, IWB, MDYG, NEAR, PGX, RDVY, RSP, SCHC, SCHH, SJNK, SMDV, SPEM, SPSB, SPSM, SPYG, VBR, VDE, VGK,
- Sold Out: QQQ, SCHA, FTCS, RTX, VIGI, KMF, FDN, ELR, FBT, XLC, EW, ABC, IWP, TRV, TGT, SMG, BLV, BCV, PTY, FTA, FPE, BP, EFV, DXCM, IBND, FNI, FSLY, MDB, JPST, QTEC, QUAL, NAD, JNK, RWO, VIAC, IDV, ALL, HYG, ORI, TTD, ULTA, RDS.B, KMX, SPIB, NOK, ARI, UAA, DSE, SCOR,
For the details of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koshinski+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 53,599 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,803 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 150,164 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.46%
- ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 2,192 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 191,293 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.59%
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38. The stock is now traded at around $117.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of .New Purchase: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,375 shares as of .New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 124,956 shares as of .New Purchase: Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 212,657 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,393 shares as of .New Purchase: JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,030 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,164 shares as of .Added: SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR (TOTL)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 222,495 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $115.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 118,865 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 191,293 shares as of .Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 129.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 51,443 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHM)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $63.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 108,548 shares as of .Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHA)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47.Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34.Sold Out: Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I (KMF)
Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $4.02 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $4.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying