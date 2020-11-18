Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Decatur, IL, based Investment company Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. owns 470 stocks with a total value of $712 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GVI, CUZ, FTF, UMH, FMB, VNLA, VRP, SPLG, IIPR, AEP, KSS, MIK, KBA, BYD, MET, IEUR, FTC, RRR, SBR, EWG, SLQD, CSIQ, DLTR, TWLO, LW, HAL, FIW, FXL, KBE, TDOC, KWEB, FLWS, PDI, DPG, DHR, RCS, ARKG, ONEM, MRNA, DOCU, ROKU, TFII, FNDF, PGR, ITB, EHTH, TWTR, NLY, MANT, IWD, IWR, CTXS, KR, MGV, PRF, IP, BSX, VGLT, WELL, HYS, TSM, EDV, USA, ETO, EDU, BIP, SMED, VIAV, CHY, MRO, LINC, AFIN, WTER,

SCHG, TOTL, VTV, VCSH, NOBL, XLU, SCHM, TLT, VB, SCHO, MINT, ITOT, ADBE, AGG, STZ, FDX, TLH, AMZN, CWB, BMY, GSLC, SCHD, VEA, XLRE, MU, XEL, VCIT, VTI, XLY, BND, SCHR, SSO, BA, GOOGL, INTC, LVS, NFLX, TXN, PYPL, BNDX, IVV, SOXX, MMM, COST, UNH, HPF, GSY, SPDW, TIP, USMV, ADM, TFC, KO, CL, DHI, GE, JNJ, LRCX, MTT, SHOP, IGV, IJH, SCHZ, VWO, AMGN, BIIB, HD, IAG, NKE, ORCL, PFE, SO, TMO, UPS, VLO, FT, AVK, AG, TSLA, MPC, AAL, GOOG, RLJPA.PFD, CIBR, GLD, HYLB, HYLS, IBB, IEF, IYF, MGK, SLV, XBI, LNT, AEE, ADI, ADSK, CHKP, ENB, F, IBM, NVO, PAYX, PKI, SNY, EBAY, DNP, NVG, SAND, RPAI, BCSF, BIV, EMB, IAU, IPAC, VFH, VGT, VNQ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, FV, T, SPTM, QCOM, XLV, CSCO, IHI, PGF, XLK, NVDA, IWM, IYY, BR, DGRO, XOM, CWI, FXH, SPY, IYG, VGIT, VIG, DE, CRM, SBUX, WBA, NUV, MA, XYL, IJR, IWF, SCHF, TDIV, XLE, BAC, CLX, COP, USB, WMT, DIS, ABBV, DVY, IEFA, IWO, IYW, MBB, SDY, SPAB, SRLN, AZN, OZK, CMCSA, D, GILD, MCD, MCK, OXY, PSEC, PCYO, VRSK, BABA, XHR, SQ, DLN, EFG, FDL, FVD, IEMG, IYC, VMBS, VUG, VXUS, VYM, XLP, ABT, AMD, AKAM, MO, AXP, NEE, FCX, GLAD, LMT, LOW, MS, OMC, REGN, VRTX, ET, TEI, BKN, IIM, RNP, LULU, MELI, LYB, SNAP, HFRO, DTN, DVYE, FEZ, IAI, IDU, INDA, IVW, IYK, JPIN, LQD, LTPZ, PFF, SCHB, SCHP, SCHV, SGOL, SPLV, SPYV, VOT, VXF, ARCC, AZO, BLK, BF.B, CSX, CVS, CVX, CHD, CINF, GLW, CMI, LLY, FISV, GD, HBAN, ITW, MSM, NVR, ON, BKNG, PRU, LUV, SYY, TWI, OLED, UTI, WFC, WDC, YUM, TY, GIM, NEA, EFT, PFN, V, PM, SANW, OXLC, PCI, ETSY, YUMC, ZM, BKLN, IGSB, DBEF, DHS, DIA, EFA, FEM, FXO, HEDJ, IHF, IPAY, ITA, IVE, IWB, MDYG, NEAR, PGX, RDVY, RSP, SCHC, SCHH, SJNK, SMDV, SPEM, SPSB, SPSM, SPYG, VBR, VDE, VGK,

For the details of Koshinski Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/koshinski+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 53,599 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 235,803 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.36% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 150,164 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.46% ISHARES TRUST (GVI) - 2,192 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 191,293 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.59%

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $116.86 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $117.38. The stock is now traded at around $117.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,192 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $32.53, with an estimated average price of $29.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 67,375 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.69 and $14.89, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 124,956 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $9, with an estimated average price of $8.73. The stock is now traded at around $8.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 212,657 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,393 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in JANUS DETROIT STR. The purchase prices were between $50.18 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 25,030 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 24.46%. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 150,164 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR by 44.13%. The purchase prices were between $49.21 and $49.89, with an estimated average price of $49.57. The stock is now traded at around $49.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 222,495 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $115.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 118,865 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 191,293 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 129.19%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 51,443 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 38.16%. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $63.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 108,548 shares as of .

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $64.18 and $72.76, with an estimated average price of $68.82.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34.

Koshinski Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy and Infrastructure I. The sale prices were between $4.02 and $4.86, with an estimated average price of $4.47.