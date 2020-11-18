Corient Capital Partners, LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, GoDaddy Inc

Investment company Corient Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Texas Instruments Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Lululemon Athletica Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corient Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Corient Capital Partners, LLC owns 508 stocks with a total value of $870 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SQ, VWO, LTRX, MTCH, TTWO, ROST, MPWR, MKC, MRVL, IP, TT, WY, PFSI, HLT, DRI, CPRT, SPMD, VTWO, KMI, WST, DKNG, VTR, CHRW, CTSH, HUN, ED, SYY, ORAN, ITUB, CHU, ABEV, ERJ, ESRT, HTBK, WSR, NWG, MCBC, TS, MFGP, BRFS,
- Added Positions: SPY, TXN, QCOM, COST, LULU, AGG, PRU, SPLV, VEA, PLD, GLD, MRK, AVGO, CHTR, DHI, ODFL, PFE, PG, URI, IQV, FPE, VYM, BAC, BSX, DLTR, ETFC, ETN, F, NKE, BMY, FHN, MDT, TEAM, IWM, IWN, ATVI, BBVA, SAN, CAT, LUMN, XOM, JNJ, KEP, NFLX, RDS.A, SPG, RTX, SHG, PM, PMT, PSX, ABBV, ZM, UBER, CARR, MMM, ASML, AMD, ASX, AFL, ALGN, ADS, IVZ, ADM, TFC, BK, BC, VIAC, COG, SCHW, CME, CIG, VALE, DVN, DUK, EMR, FDX, GGB, HSBC, ING, ILMN, INFY, ICE, KT, KB, MRO, MUFG, ES, NVS, PPG, PKX, BKNG, PSA, O, RSG, SKM, SLB, SWKS, SO, SYK, TOT, TM, UBS, USB, UN, VFC, WBK, WMB, WIT, ZBRA, LDOS, TWO, ICL, HCA, HII, CDW, PE, W, TRU, COUP, DOCU, DOW, AMCR, EEM,
- Reduced Positions: HD, MDY, PYPL, VOOG, AAPL, MSFT, FISV, INTC, CSCO, UNH, IVW, FB, QQQ, ADBE, COF, GILD, LMT, MCD, AMZN, LLY, GOOGL, HON, JPM, WFC, TMUS, TEL, VTV, T, APD, DE, DLR, D, MSI, NVDA, TRI, WBA, DIS, GOOG, VOO, VTI, VUG, CB, ACN, ANSS, C, EQIX, FAST, GE, KMB, LRCX, LOW, ROP, WEC, KEYS, ACWI, ABT, AEP, AXP, AMT, AMP, AMGN, AMAT, AZN, ADSK, BOKF, BAX, BDX, BBY, BA, CVS, CNC, CI, KO, DXC, CCI, DHR, DXCM, EMN, GPN, LHX, INTU, JCI, KLAC, KR, LEN, MCK, MCHP, MCO, MS, NEM, NSC, OSK, PH, PAYX, PHM, REGN, CRM, TSM, TGT, TMO, UNP, UMC, UPS, UNM, VRTX, VOD, MA, MSCI, V, DG, TSLA, XYL, VEEV, TWTR, WIX, SYF, ELAN, DELL, CTVA, EFA, IVV, PFF, AEG, A, AKAM, ALXN, ALL, MO, ACH, AIG, AME, NLY, AJG, AZO, BP, BLL, BBD, BIIB, BF.B, CSX, CDNS, KMX, CCL, CERN, FIS, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, CL, CMA, CAG, COP, STZ, GLW, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DVA, DB, DEO, DOV, ECL, EW, EA, EFX, ELS, EXC, FNB, BEN, GRMN, GD, GIS, GPC, GS, GT, MNST, PEAK, HPQ, HUM, IBM, IBN, INFO, IDXX, JKHY, KSU, KEY, LPL, MLM, SPGI, MET, MTD, NRG, HOPE, NDAQ, NMR, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ORCL, PCAR, PTEN, LIN, PFG, PGR, RPM, RF, RMD, ROK, RCL, SBAC, SIVB, STX, SGEN, SHW, SIRI, SNE, TRV, SWK, STT, SUI, SNPS, TROW, TJX, TTM, TEF, TSCO, TKC, UGP, VLO, VRSN, VMC, WTI, WDC, WLTW, XEL, XLNX, YUM, EBAY, AWI, MFG, BR, BX, AWK, DISCK, FTNT, VRSK, FRC, FLT, NOW, PANW, ZTS, NRZ, ALLE, BABA, KHC, RACE, TWLO, OKTA, MGY, ALC, OTIS, IWF, IWP, SDY, VEU, VOT,
- Sold Out: BMRN, GDDY, MXIM, DFS, SPYG, HRB, FE, CAH, ALNY, ITOT, ABC, RNG, SFM, AVB, XRX, TFX, CMS, IBKC, HMC, CCOI, NFJ, VEON, CPG, LYG,
- VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOG) - 268,833 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- VANGUARD ADMIRAL F (VOOV) - 378,046 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 162,859 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 272,973 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,547 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68%
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $187.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of .New Purchase: Lantronix Inc (LTRX)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lantronix Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.44 and $5.37, with an estimated average price of $4.36. The stock is now traded at around $4.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,066 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,968 shares as of .New Purchase: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $42.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,784 shares as of .New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $127.7, with an estimated average price of $121.19. The stock is now traded at around $144.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,987 shares as of .Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 23.40%. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $155.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,693 shares as of .Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 35.42%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 30,786 shares as of .Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 186.37%. The purchase prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7. The stock is now traded at around $338.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,055 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 40.20%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 25,476 shares as of .Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.52%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,105 shares as of .Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.Sold Out: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GoDaddy Inc. The sale prices were between $66.97 and $85.23, with an estimated average price of $75.39.Sold Out: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The sale prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58.Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47.Sold Out: H&R Block Inc (HRB)
Corient Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7.
