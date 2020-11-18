Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc Buys J2 Global Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Sells The Trade Desk Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys J2 Global Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, sells The Trade Desk Inc, Immunomedics Inc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, Lattice Semiconductor Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc owns 273 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FATE, PTC, ROCK, INMD, ASND, ALBO, OR, SPWR, WW, MTRN, PACK, BRKR, MEG, UFPT, RMAX, ASPU, QCRH, QADA, CTRE, THO, PDM, CFX, AMN, SBUX, HOPE, LAD, LXP, MLHR, FNB, AMZN, FHN, NMRK, BRKL,

JCOM, SIMO, KPTI, EEFT, CATM, LGND, DOOR, PINC, GBT, RETA, ACAD, LRN, ETSY, BSTC, MED, XPO, JAZZ, LCII, RVNC, AGM, POOL, UTMD, QLYS, COLL, SMTC, TFX, ACIW, IOVA, CSWI, AX, INSM, ON, RDWR, SUPN, AERI, NGVT, SWI, CSGP, MMS, MTN, WWE, PGTI, WLDN, PCOM, WIFI, IRMD, AAP, LKQ, AWI, ZGNX, PBYI, YMAB, OZK, CEVA, CNTY, EBIX, FC, NBIX, PRVB, IAA, BMRN, CLAR, PBH, QNST, CSOD, CBZ, HURN, ITRN, NKTR, PCYG, ZIXI, HAYN, CELH, ECHO, BWXT, MX, AKBA, UPLD, SSTI, NESR, RYTM, OPTN, CSTL, ALG, AMOT, CERS, CORE, DENN, ESE, EXPO, HLIT, JOUT, LPSN, MSM, MLAB, PRFT, PRSC, SHYF, STRL, THS, USPH, OSPN, CODA, NEO, LUNA, TTGT, LLNW, RLGT, ERII, MYRG, LOPE, MIXT, MGNI, KRNT, ROAD, ESTA, AAPL, ATRC, CRAI, DSPG, INTC, IIN, J, KNX, PPBI, ZUMZ, LMAT, INGN, LNTH, TCMD, AIRG, ELF, GNTY, Reduced Positions: TTD, IMMU, LSCC, WIX, PRIM, YETI, VICR, PEGA, OMCL, KAR, EPAM, PZZA, PRGS, CUB, CHRS, EBS, TTEK, ICFI, EHC, MRCY, ATSG, FIVE, MODN, CDNA, PRMW, RXN, ITGR, VIAV, MTZ, ELY, BRKS, NUVA, VRNT, PCRX, GLUU, MATX, CVET, AIMT, IPHI, SKY, ENSG, ACA, BANR, FN, RCM, CYRX, ACLS, WNS, CSII, NVDA, STAA, XPEL, CDW, ICLR, WPX, XYL, TTC, EXEL, EW, FMC, VMC, BRK.B, DOV, TECH, CIEN, IEX, COLM, LNN, DLB, PQG, CAG, IWO, BMY, CHNG, CRNC, EBAY, HDS, XOM, HAS, JNJ, KEX, MRK, NATI, SYY, TYL, UMPQ, GRA, G, ZBH,

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) - 305,571 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.27% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 607,673 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.60% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 1,022,371 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.47% Medifast Inc (MED) - 417,534 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.53% Pool Corp (POOL) - 205,141 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.41 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 326,844 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.59 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $99.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 86,419 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $58.87. The stock is now traded at around $65.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 89,010 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $32.73. The stock is now traded at around $42.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 128,639 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The purchase prices were between $134.29 and $154.32, with an estimated average price of $143.8. The stock is now traded at around $159.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,287 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc initiated holding in SunPower Corp. The purchase prices were between $5 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $8.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 246,289 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in J2 Global Inc by 96.47%. The purchase prices were between $54.37 and $73.97, with an estimated average price of $65.18. The stock is now traded at around $85.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 1,022,371 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 250.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.18 and $49.31, with an estimated average price of $40.14. The stock is now traded at around $37.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 548,813 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc by 91.02%. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $16.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,455,222 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $130.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 376,250 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Cardtronics PLC by 791.57%. The purchase prices were between $18.72 and $24.25, with an estimated average price of $21.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 548,121 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 33.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $63.55. The stock is now traded at around $42.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 320,927 shares as of .

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $43.85, with an estimated average price of $40.47.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $28.33 and $39.29, with an estimated average price of $33.15.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $11.37 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.88.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $31.41, with an estimated average price of $26.23.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.45.

Rice Hall James & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Virtusa Corp. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $39.62.