Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc Buys Agnico Eagle Mines, Trip.com Group, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Kinross Gold Corp, Trupanion Inc

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Agnico Eagle Mines, Trip.com Group, Cisco Systems Inc, AutoZone Inc, Camden Property Trust, sells Willis Towers Watson PLC, Kinross Gold Corp, Trupanion Inc, PPG Industries Inc, Baker Hughes Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q3, Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Aon PLC (AON) - 1,198,237 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Chubb Ltd (CB) - 1,994,581 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) - 1,507,756 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) - 2,140,077 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.81% Vodafone Group PLC (VOD) - 9,640,278 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1124.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 10,455 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Axogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $15.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $26.62, with an estimated average price of $20.73. The stock is now traded at around $23.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,761 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 618.21%. The purchase prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,018,412 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 103.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $35.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 2,089,738 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1589.19%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 473,648 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 135.76%. The purchase prices were between $86.6 and $93.81, with an estimated average price of $90.06. The stock is now traded at around $101.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 156,877 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $61.1. The stock is now traded at around $67.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 318,778 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $194.6 and $216.17, with an estimated average price of $204.14.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $42.89 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $59.87.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $85.55 and $102.83, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Capital Senior Living Corp. The sale prices were between $0.57 and $0.72, with an estimated average price of $0.65.