Maple Capital Management, Inc. Buys Zoetis Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Waste Management Inc

Investment company Maple Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Zoetis Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Facebook Inc, Ecolab Inc, sells CF Industries Holdings Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Waste Management Inc, Prologis Inc, Arrow Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maple Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Maple Capital Management, Inc. owns 104 stocks with a total value of $617 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 376,008 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 198,190 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,446 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,090 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 63,701 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $441.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 691 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $198.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD WHITEHALL. The purchase prices were between $77.57 and $85.18, with an estimated average price of $81.89. The stock is now traded at around $88.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $245.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 931 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,387 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in inTest Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.29 and $5.57, with an estimated average price of $4.4. The stock is now traded at around $5.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 42,450 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 873.04%. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $165.37, with an estimated average price of $153.48. The stock is now traded at around $165.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 49,187 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 52.65%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 141,465 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 122.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 157,294 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 63.53%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $275.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 41,848 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 72.31%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $212.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,417 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $467.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,698 shares as of .

Maple Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Waste Management Inc. The sale prices were between $102.08 and $117.07, with an estimated average price of $110.44.