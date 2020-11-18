  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Jet Capital Investors L P Buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Kansas City Southern, Sells Fannie Mae, Exelon Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: DD -0.41% DELL +0.76% HHC +1.22% TCO -0.07% KSU +1.72% NGHC +0% GDX -2.17% FNMAS.PFD +0% EXC -0.62% AMTD +0% FP +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Jet Capital Investors L P (Current Portfolio) buys DuPont de Nemours Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Kansas City Southern, National General Holdings Corp, The Howard Hughes Corp, sells Fannie Mae, Exelon Corp, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, BorgWarner Inc, Far Point Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jet Capital Investors L P. As of 2020Q3, Jet Capital Investors L P owns 28 stocks with a total value of $422 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jet+capital+investors+l+p/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 450,000 shares, 15.97% of the total portfolio.
  2. Aon PLC (AON) - 273,000 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 215,000 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.87%
  4. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 700,000 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.33%
  5. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 430,000 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.33%
New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Jet Capital Investors L P initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $191.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Jet Capital Investors L P initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $34.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 325,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Jet Capital Investors L P initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $36.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of .

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Jet Capital Investors L P added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.26%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of .

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Jet Capital Investors L P added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 258.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.77 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $67.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of .

Added: The Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

Jet Capital Investors L P added to a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp by 79.55%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $56.05. The stock is now traded at around $72.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 395,000 shares as of .

Added: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)

Jet Capital Investors L P added to a holding in Taubman Centers Inc by 74.42%. The purchase prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Fannie Mae (FNMAS.PFD)

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Fannie Mae. The sale prices were between $7.8 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $8.71.

Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $37.18.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Sold Out: Far Point Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.78 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.32.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Sold Out: Netfin Acquisition Corp (NFIN)

Jet Capital Investors L P sold out a holding in Netfin Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $10.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P. Also check out:

1. JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P's Undervalued Stocks
2. JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JET CAPITAL INVESTORS L P keeps buying

