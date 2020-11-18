  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys A.O. Smith Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: AOS -0.04%

Investment company GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys A.O. Smith Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2020Q3, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,310,665 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 260,304 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%
  3. CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,786,258 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%
  4. Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,940,036 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
  5. Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,115,969 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
New Purchase: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,820 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd.

