GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Buys A.O. Smith Corp

Investment company GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys A.O. Smith Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd. As of 2020Q3, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owns 27 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AOS,
- Added Positions: MA, GOOGL, CME, NKE, BKNG, UNH, ILMN, CL, YUMC, MCO, ADP, MKTX, ACN, SYK, HDB, EPAM, BAP, TCOM, NTES, EDU, NVO,
- Reduced Positions: MELI, BABA, SE, TSM,
For the details of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/guardcap+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 1,310,665 shares, 14.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 260,304 shares, 12.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.54%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 1,786,258 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.56%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 1,940,036 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.53%
- Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) - 3,115,969 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.49%
GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,820 shares as of .
