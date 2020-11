Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc Buys Lowe's Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Sells Align Technology Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck Inc

Florham Park, NJ, based Investment company Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lowe's Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Anthem Inc, H&R Block Inc, sells Align Technology Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Merck Inc, Mastercard Inc, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc owns 1010 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMRN, SMG, SPB, FGEN, APA, ODP, SPWH, TAP, ARGO, TMX, CROX, JBGS, VNDA, ABG, CI, COHR, DVN, HOG, PTEN, PRA, AAXN, ALGT, KOS, ANGO, EQIX, PII, QMCO, STRA, SNX, WFC, PFSI, AERI, AGLE, VICI, ALNY, DOX, ANDE, CALM, CMC, HNGR, HSII, IDCC, ITRI, KBAL, HZO, MGI, CNXN, PIPR, RUSHA, GEO, WEN, VGR, WERN, BGCP, AAWW, HZNP, WPX, SUM, VIRT, GBT, GMS, CWH, TALO, STIM, NOVA, SWTX, DDD, ALOT, AUBN, BCBP, BSET, BECN, BXC, CACI, CCNE, CHE, CIEN, CSCO, CMA, CRY, DSPG, DRRX, GBL, GIS, MNST, MLHR, LNDC, PTE, MATW, HOPE, NXST, PRGX, SM, SRI, TNC, SPOK, USAK, QRTEA, WYND, EVR, SBH, SXC, RLGY, KIN, QTNT, LPTX, CATB, OTLK, HOME, FRTA, SND, OVID, BRY, SMAR, MYFW, STOK, ONEW, SI, ETNB, CSPR, PROG,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,817,184 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 103,221 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,718,671 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 194,115 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Humana Inc (HUM) - 284,597 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 191,373 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $174.89, with an estimated average price of $154.3. The stock is now traded at around $168.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 73,838 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 193,414 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc initiated holding in FibroGen Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.47 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $44.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 193,129 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc initiated holding in Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 474,520 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc initiated holding in The ODP Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 351,967 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 133.29%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $159.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 606,410 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 366.03%. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $87.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 699,303 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 384,317 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 7175.64%. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $14.13. The stock is now traded at around $12.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,730,331 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 147.01%. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,122,497 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 146.57%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $31.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 983,665 shares as of .

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $11.6.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management, Inc sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97.