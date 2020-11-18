Bridgeway Capital Management Inc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Micron Technology Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Bridgeway Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Costco Wholesale Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, eBay Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Micron Technology Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 1309 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BMY, COST, PCG, JKHY, SWKS, GNW, SNEX, CCS, ODP, FRME, FMBI, MTCH, RNST, ZTS, FIVN, HFWA, TEX, TXG, BUSE, AEGN, LOW, RGEN, TSCO, KALU, TSLA, CHGG, GLOB, KR, LVS, LEN, PFBC, UHS, FTNT, HY, CPB, FBNC, GSBC, MPAA, TER, TCBK, NFBK, GTT, AMNB, CNQ, IBCP, MLR, FBMS, 4LT1, TBNK, LAZY, OKTA, BBCP, XGN, ATSG, BLDR, CARV, CNBKA, CORT, FARM, FMNB, FCBC, FXNC, FVE, EVRI, HTBK, OTRK, KVHI, LANC, LPX, PCTI, PBI, SGMS, SNBR, STMP, STRA, TMO, WHG, YORW, CPSH, EBSB, BCML, RIVE, CALX, RDUS, RXN, QTS, PAHC, NERV, TMST, 7AY1, PRPL, SCWX, FBK, YUMC, CGBD, ESQ, KLR, FBRX, ARL, CPE, CYH, LODE, HDSN, HBP, JAKK, KRNY, CDMO, QMCO, SRGA, SEAC, SIEB, SPRT, UUU, MGYR, BRBS, SNOA, OPNT, 8H6H, QADB, PANL, CBTX, ATCX, RMBI, VEL, LRMR,
- Added Positions: AMD, TDOC, EBAY, T, MRK, ABC, SIRI, ORCL, JNJ, PQG, FRO, MAXR, AR, BK, SWN, TEN, UNFI, BV, GBX, GTN, INTC, SGEN, SRCE, AX, BMTC, CVX, CTBI, XOM, PRIM, RLGY, MTBC, BRKL, NVDA, NHC, NFLX, TPC, PFS, SRT, VRTX, WSO, SLCT, SNCR, VBTX, PVBC, VOXX, BOCH, BFIN, CAL, CF, CSCO, CMT, CMLS, DRAD, DHT, EZPW, EVC, ENZ, GME, HSII, FSTR, LCUT, MTW, MLSS, NAVB, GEC, ORRF, PWOD, PLAB, RLH, RAD, RMTI, STRL, TISI, XPER, WDR, WMK, WNEB, INT, AIRI, GPRE, IDT, CPRX, III, SSBI, BWEN, GTS, PCB, FRBA, INBK, MYRG, MG, HCHC, EBMT, QUAD, RYI, REGI, COOP, FRGI, MRCC, SAMG, XONE, TSC, CSLT, SPWH, RYAM, ISTR, SENS, BTU, NESR, BY, YCBD, CEIX, CURO, BSVN, CYCN, WTRE, 3RF, 3RF, FCCY, FNHC, ADES, ALSK, ARC, AMRB, AMS, TREC, MTOR, AWX, BCBP, BSTC, LCTX, CCNE, CVCY, CHS, CVLY, CBAN, CWBC, ATLC, CNSL, CVLG, DXYN, ENG, HWBK, FUNC, FLIC, FTEK, GBL, IVAC, PPIH, MRLN, NL, NBR, EPM, NRIM, NWFL, OBCI, OCFC, ZEUS, OKE, PLX, PTSI, PICO, PMBC, PROV, PBIP, UONEK, FRBK, RVSB, SNFCA, SHBI, AVNW, SUP, SBOW, DWSN, TK, TESS, TTEK, INVA, TSBK, UNTY, USAP, VIRC, CBFV, FGBI, AAWW, XPL, IGC, HIL, LMST, ESSA, DHX, PZN, FLNT, AMTX, ADXS, OPBK, IPI, MLVF, ALIM, TRNO, EXPR, ELMD, GECC, VRA, DOOR, LUMO, MN, SYNC, MRIN, MNKKQ, NMIH, ICMB, BGSF, AGFS, MR, MTNB, VRTV, LPTX, OSG, AINC, ICBK, UFAB, SRRA, CNFR, OCX, AFI, BPRN, RNDB, DFIN, CWH, MRAM, SND, GDP, 3V8, CALB, RDFN, AQUA, NINE, SLDB, OSS, 0RR1, AMRX, EVOP, MYFW, AQST, MESA, KLXE, CBNK, EQ, AGE, SONM, BATL, 4U7,
- Reduced Positions: REGN, PG, MU, PFE, BAC, MCD, WM, INFO, FAST, ABBV, AME, BIIB, TGT, AMGN, PHM, FIS, RSG, DISH, HCA, AMP, BF.B, VTRS, PEG, YUM, LUMN, HST, WMT, GM, SYF, FTV, O, SUI, USB, LYB, MPC, HFC, ICE, MTH, ANTM, ATVI, GIS, MDT, PFG, COF, F, PRU, AAPL, COP, DVN, HRL, HBAN, JPM, RF, VOYA, CLX, JCI, MS, UAL, ALL, AMKR, DISCA, WFC, AFL, MDLZ, MCK, MET, NRG, VZ, VST, HPQ, PBH, QCOM, ALLY, MRO, RGA, PEP, PFSI, PYPL, AFG, HUM, KEY, SRE, SYNA, AMH, HTH, DVA, PSX, FB, MATX, ARE, C, WBA, DAL, HPE, BRK.B, CMCSA, MSFT, UNH, HD, OI, UPS, DIS, LULU, V, RH, MMM, AMZN, KO, ELS, ITW, TMUS, PODD, WDAY, CONN, AGM, IBM, SJM, JBSS, AIMC, AROC, QEP, CBAY, GOOG, APH, BPFH, CTRN, EGLE, GOOGL, LCI, NNBR, HOPE, NLS, PGC, SCHL, RTX, UVSP, INFU, MOFG, BMCH, ENVA, ACBI, HRI, SVRA, ACTG, AMSC, ANDE, ESTE, BSET, BKD, HLX, CCBG, SCHW, MCF, CTB, CCI, DBD, ESCA, FFIC, GIII, GRIF, HBNC, LYTS, LAKE, LMT, MVIS, NC, NGS, OII, PATK, POWI, PFBI, RVP, REX, SFL, SIG, SAH, TTMI, TSM, TZOO, TUP, UCTT, INTT, SONA, TAST, TA, LRN, OESX, DAN, NVGS, STNG, AOSL, WD, RFP, LEAF, PARR, TLYS, RNG, GLYC, TACO, LPG, ZEN, HRTG, HUBS, SIEN, ONDK, PRTY, NK, ELVT, ATKR, JILL, CADE, EEX, VERI, SURF, USX, LOGC, IDYA, CARR, OTIS, AMN, ACU, ALOT, AZO, BHLB, BGFV, BRC, BBW, STCN, CVU, COG, CATO, CNTY, CMC, CVGI, CHCI, CRK, CULP, CUTR, KINS, LCII, EDUC, EMKR, MSN, ETH, BBQ, FSI, FLXS, FTK, RAIL, GPX, GTY, GV, HBIO, HA, ALT, HIBB, HOV, PWFL, IO, IIN, KTCC, KIRK, LXU, LUB, MCHX, MTRX, MFIN, MDP, MIND, NNI, NTWK, NTIP, NR, GEOS, OCN, OIS, NHLD, OMI, PRGX, PRCP, RRD, BKTI, RFIL, RRGB, RBCAA, SBFG, SALM, CKH, SVT, SCVL, SLP, SHYF, STRT, SGC, TTEC, TTI, TWI, TACT, UG, VOLT, EYPT, TXMD, CROX, ACOR, INWK, GEN, TITN, ORN, LONEQ, ZAGG, GTE, REI, FPAY, NNA, SEM, XTNT, HRZN, RNET, ACRX, SREV, MSBI, CUBI, FSBW, NGVC, APAM, CMRX, AHH, FPRX, KODK, PBPB, LGIH, TRVN, HMHC, NWHM, SESN, DRTT, VRNS, NGHC, AMRK, ADMS, ASPN, MIK, SPKE, TSQ, GNK, LMB, JYNT, BW, HZN, NEOS, BNED, ZYNE, JAX, SGRY, RMR, PTI, HONE, MEDP, CTRA, ASIX, FRTA, METC, SD, WTTR, CARS, MYO, RNGR, HBB, SBT, CHRA, APTX, STIM, SIC, RMED, VTOL,
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 305,331 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.71%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 369,695 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.96%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 253,294 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.48%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,445,158 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.11%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 909,274 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.89%
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 417,229 shares as of .New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 65,395 shares as of .New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,903,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $158.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,175 shares as of .New Purchase: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 70,025 shares as of .New Purchase: Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,050,000 shares as of .Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 446.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 395,100 shares as of .Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 1054.30%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 107,350 shares as of .Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 682.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 419,945 shares as of .Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 150.51%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 366,335 shares as of .Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 172.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,021,645 shares as of .Added: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI)
Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 359.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,946,900 shares as of .
