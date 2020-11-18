Bridgeway Capital Management Inc Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Micron Technology Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Bridgeway Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Costco Wholesale Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, eBay Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Micron Technology Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc owns 1309 stocks with a total value of $4.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMY, COST, PCG, JKHY, SWKS, GNW, SNEX, CCS, ODP, FRME, FMBI, MTCH, RNST, ZTS, FIVN, HFWA, TEX, TXG, BUSE, AEGN, LOW, RGEN, TSCO, KALU, TSLA, CHGG, GLOB, KR, LVS, LEN, PFBC, UHS, FTNT, HY, CPB, FBNC, GSBC, MPAA, TER, TCBK, NFBK, GTT, AMNB, CNQ, IBCP, MLR, FBMS, 4LT1, TBNK, LAZY, OKTA, BBCP, XGN, ATSG, BLDR, CARV, CNBKA, CORT, FARM, FMNB, FCBC, FXNC, FVE, EVRI, HTBK, OTRK, KVHI, LANC, LPX, PCTI, PBI, SGMS, SNBR, STMP, STRA, TMO, WHG, YORW, CPSH, EBSB, BCML, RIVE, CALX, RDUS, RXN, QTS, PAHC, NERV, TMST, 7AY1, PRPL, SCWX, FBK, YUMC, CGBD, ESQ, KLR, FBRX, ARL, CPE, CYH, LODE, HDSN, HBP, JAKK, KRNY, CDMO, QMCO, SRGA, SEAC, SIEB, SPRT, UUU, MGYR, BRBS, SNOA, OPNT, 8H6H, QADB, PANL, CBTX, ATCX, RMBI, VEL, LRMR,

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 305,331 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.71% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 369,695 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.96% Walmart Inc (WMT) - 253,294 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.48% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,445,158 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.11% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 909,274 shares, 0.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.89%

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 417,229 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $381.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 65,395 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,903,200 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $158.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,175 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.85 and $153.29, with an estimated average price of $138.89. The stock is now traded at around $140.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 70,025 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Genworth Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.01 and $3.75, with an estimated average price of $2.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,050,000 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 446.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 395,100 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 1054.30%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $179.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 107,350 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 682.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 419,945 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 150.51%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 366,335 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 172.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,021,645 shares as of .

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Sirius XM Holdings Inc by 359.58%. The purchase prices were between $5.02 and $6.09, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,946,900 shares as of .