Western Standard, LLC Buys Immunomedics Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Winmark Corp, Sells Legg Mason Inc, Ambac Financial Group Inc, Sealed Air Corp

Investment company Western Standard, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, Winmark Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, Kirkland's Inc, sells Legg Mason Inc, Ambac Financial Group Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Turning Point Brands Inc, Enviva Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Western Standard, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Western Standard, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IMMU, SPB, FE, KIRK, HZNP, SG, FIZZ, RESI, ZUMZ, VGR, PKE, PCG,

IMMU, SPB, FE, KIRK, HZNP, SG, FIZZ, RESI, ZUMZ, VGR, PKE, PCG, Added Positions: WINA, HMLP, MACK, OCSL, SATS, RMR, GOOGL, NODK, SFBC,

WINA, HMLP, MACK, OCSL, SATS, RMR, GOOGL, NODK, SFBC, Reduced Positions: TPB, NNI, RLJPA.PFD, ILPT, AT, TLYS,

TPB, NNI, RLJPA.PFD, ILPT, AT, TLYS, Sold Out: LM, AMBC, SEE, EVA, MBCN, ELGXQ,

Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 158,065 shares, 17.65% of the total portfolio. New Position RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJpA.PFD) - 256,687 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.61% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) - 260,475 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.35% The RMR Group Inc (RMR) - 182,781 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% EchoStar Corp (SATS) - 201,483 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.65%. The holding were 158,065 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.75 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.78. The stock is now traded at around $65.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 49,549 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 75,259 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Kirkland's Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.5 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $6.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 233,666 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC initiated holding in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.24 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $11.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 112,497 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in Winmark Corp by 375.38%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $176.95, with an estimated average price of $161.02. The stock is now traded at around $178.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 19,015 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in Hoegh LNG Partners LP by 125.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.21 and $11.82, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $12.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22.31%. The purchase prices were between $3.1 and $4.3, with an estimated average price of $3.67. The stock is now traded at around $3.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,063,267 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC added to a holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp by 172.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.3 and $5.16, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $5.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 174,102 shares as of .

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Legg Mason Inc. The sale prices were between $49.71 and $49.99, with an estimated average price of $49.88.

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Ambac Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.31 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $12.9.

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Sealed Air Corp. The sale prices were between $32.4 and $41.76, with an estimated average price of $38.04.

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Enviva Partners LP. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.28.

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Middlefield Banc Corp. The sale prices were between $17.29 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $18.47.

Western Standard, LLC sold out a holding in Endologix Inc. The sale prices were between $0.03 and $0.79, with an estimated average price of $0.16.