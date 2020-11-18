Serenity Capital LLC Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, KE Holdings Inc

Investment company Serenity Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, KE Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Serenity Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Serenity Capital LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $544 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BEKE,

BEKE, Added Positions: EDU,

EDU, Reduced Positions: BABA, TAL,

For the details of Serenity Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/serenity+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 820,061 shares, 44.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.81% TAL Education Group (TAL) - 2,358,736 shares, 32.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.7% New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 571,373 shares, 15.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9199.69% Viomi Technology Co Ltd (VIOT) - 2,809,063 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (BEDU) - 2,195,075 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.

Serenity Capital LLC initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $67.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Serenity Capital LLC added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 9199.69%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $179.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.52%. The holding were 571,373 shares as of .