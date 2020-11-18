  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vontobel Asset Management Inc Buys CME Group Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Yandex NV, PayPal Holdings Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: CME -0.41% ROST -0.34% BDX -0.07% NKE +1.61% CASY -0.51% DG -2.04% TER -1.18% INFO -0.05% IFN +0.83% ECL -0.52% AL +2.34%

New York, NY, based Investment company Vontobel Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys CME Group Inc, Ross Stores Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Nike Inc, Teradyne Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Yandex NV, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $16.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 5,884,769 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,571,585 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 275,207 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,117,793 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.11%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 2,824,512 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 839,020 shares as of .

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 716,492 shares as of .

New Purchase: The India Fund Inc (IFN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc initiated holding in The India Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.77 and $17.2, with an estimated average price of $16.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 12,453 shares as of .

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 79.71%. The purchase prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41. The stock is now traded at around $168.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 1,388,560 shares as of .

Added: Ross Stores Inc (ROST)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 43.79%. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 3,559,990 shares as of .

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 29.36%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,610,708 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Nike Inc by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $132.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 2,170,144 shares as of .

Added: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Casey's General Stores Inc by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $149.58 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $168.78. The stock is now traded at around $190.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 501,756 shares as of .

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 32.58%. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $208.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 603,155 shares as of .

Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92.

Sold Out: Air Lease Corp (AL)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Air Lease Corp. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $33.04, with an estimated average price of $29.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

