Lpwm Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Microsoft Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Investment company Lpwm Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lpwm Llc. As of 2020Q3, Lpwm Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCR, MSFT, TIP, SCZ,

VCR, MSFT, TIP, SCZ, Added Positions: IVE, VONG, IEFA, AGG, VTIP, VWO, IWS, BND, VONE, MDT, VHT, XLK, SLYV, AAPL, IWR, BRK.B, IVW, VUG, BSV, VTV, IWM, IEMG, AMZN, NVDA, GOOGL,

IVE, VONG, IEFA, AGG, VTIP, VWO, IWS, BND, VONE, MDT, VHT, XLK, SLYV, AAPL, IWR, BRK.B, IVW, VUG, BSV, VTV, IWM, IEMG, AMZN, NVDA, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: XLB, VT, VEA, VONV, IBB, MMM,

For the details of LPWM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lpwm+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 125,423 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 195,973 shares, 17.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% ISHARES TRUST (IWS) - 145,992 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 182,836 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 153,196 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $250.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 988 shares as of .

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of .

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $63.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of .

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of .

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,884 shares as of .

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,784 shares as of .

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of .

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of .