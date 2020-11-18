  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lpwm Llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Microsoft Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR

November 18, 2020 | About: AGG +0.2% BND +0.17% MDT -1.33% VHT -0.59% VCR +0.71% MSFT -1.28% SCZ -0.44% TIP +0.17%

Investment company Lpwm Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Microsoft Corp, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lpwm Llc. As of 2020Q3, Lpwm Llc owns 50 stocks with a total value of $123 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LPWM LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lpwm+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LPWM LLC
  1. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 125,423 shares, 23.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVE) - 195,973 shares, 17.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWS) - 145,992 shares, 9.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 182,836 shares, 9.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 153,196 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VCR)

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $202.32 and $250.9, with an estimated average price of $226.64. The stock is now traded at around $250.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 988 shares as of .

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.91 and $60.23, with an estimated average price of $57.29. The stock is now traded at around $63.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (TIP)

Lpwm Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,643 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 30.90%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 17,884 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.27%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,784 shares as of .

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $110.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,984 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VHT)

Lpwm Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28. The stock is now traded at around $216.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,024 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of LPWM LLC. Also check out:

1. LPWM LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LPWM LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LPWM LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LPWM LLC keeps buying

