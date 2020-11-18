Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc Buys Lamar Advertising Co, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Target Corp, Covia Holdings Corp

Beachwood, OH, based Investment company Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Lamar Advertising Co, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, NextEra Energy Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, sells Target Corp, Covia Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc. As of 2020Q3, Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc owns 109 stocks with a total value of $535 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEE, ITW,

NEE, ITW, Added Positions: LAMR, BSV, VWO, VBR, SYK, VEA, MCD, BAC, BMY, SCHD, VGT,

LAMR, BSV, VWO, VBR, SYK, VEA, MCD, BAC, BMY, SCHD, VGT, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VXF, SPY, PGR, MSFT, VEU, PYPL, TGT, ADM, PG, DIS, BLK, PFE, JPM, JNJ, GOOG, SCHB, CVX, ABBV, XOM, VZ, GILD, ABT, PEP, LAZ, HIW, LLY, CAT, T, ABB, QCOM, SLB, GIS, GE, HBI, PM, EXC, DUK, IJH, BP, MO,

AAPL, VXF, SPY, PGR, MSFT, VEU, PYPL, TGT, ADM, PG, DIS, BLK, PFE, JPM, JNJ, GOOG, SCHB, CVX, ABBV, XOM, VZ, GILD, ABT, PEP, LAZ, HIW, LLY, CAT, T, ABB, QCOM, SLB, GIS, GE, HBI, PM, EXC, DUK, IJH, BP, MO, Sold Out: CVIAQ,

Progressive Corp (PGR) - 843,596 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 547,071 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.41% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VXF) - 336,619 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 148,927 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 152,604 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $76.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,884 shares as of .

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $209.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of .

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in Lamar Advertising Co by 1195.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43. The stock is now traded at around $77.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 89,931 shares as of .

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 176,915 shares as of .

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 28.97%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $133.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,061 shares as of .

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 45.22%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of .

Van Cleef Asset Management,Inc sold out a holding in Covia Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.48, with an estimated average price of $0.03.