Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Immunomedics Inc, The Walt Disney Co, General Motors Co, Sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Microsoft Corp, CVS Health Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Taconic Capital Advisors LP (Current Portfolio) buys Immunomedics Inc, The Walt Disney Co, General Motors Co, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Altice USA Inc, sells Marathon Petroleum Corp, Microsoft Corp, CVS Health Corp, NortonLifeLock Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taconic Capital Advisors LP. As of 2020Q3, Taconic Capital Advisors LP owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Taconic Capital Advisors LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taconic+capital+advisors+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 4,750,000 shares, 23.17% of the total portfolio. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 4,075,000 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.94% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 1,075,000 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. New Position The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 696,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 148.57%

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 1,075,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 1,440,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $23.11, with an estimated average price of $22.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,730,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $191.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 148.57%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 696,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 290.00%. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 975,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 169.23%. The purchase prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $151.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 185.71%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35. The stock is now traded at around $98.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 35.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.83 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $47.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 775,000 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP added to a holding in Envista Holdings Corp by 142.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $23.04. The stock is now traded at around $28.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 623,531 shares as of .

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The sale prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in Trebia Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.59.

Taconic Capital Advisors LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42.