Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Rio Tinto PLC

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company Verition Fund Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Boeing Co, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Rio Tinto PLC, Citigroup Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verition Fund Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Verition Fund Management LLC owns 916 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 75,163 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5717.57% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 738,332 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10944.61% Tiffany & Co (TIF) - 1,618,200 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio.

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 267,697 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Syneos Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $65.09, with an estimated average price of $59.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 254,529 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 179,323 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 110,960 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.1 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $51.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 226,828 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.7 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $109.2. The stock is now traded at around $109.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 101,834 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 5717.57%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3135.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.65%. The holding were 75,163 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 10944.61%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $256.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 738,332 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 2040.47%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $214.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 689,980 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1093.46%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1770.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 18375.30%. The purchase prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6. The stock is now traded at around $210.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 600,632 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 3560.52%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 1,599,392 shares as of .

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.31 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.63.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Verition Fund Management LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13.