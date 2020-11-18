Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC Buys XPO Logistics Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, RingCentral Inc

Investment company Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys XPO Logistics Inc, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, American Tower Corp, DraftKings Inc, Oracle Corp, sells Alphabet Inc, Mastercard Inc, RingCentral Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Vapotherm Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC owns 134 stocks with a total value of $208 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DNKN, DKNG, ORCL, DE, MTN, NUS, COST, BRK.B, O, LH, UNP, MMM, LOW, LPRO, LPX, AAWW, DOCU, AMH, SLV, PPG, HAIN, SPWH, GE, IMMR, KFRC, GLD, QDEL, AZEK, NOMD, LULU, SWBI, SQ, GH, FTV, ON, ROKU,

XPO, AMT, TSM, KL, KTOS, TTD, QCOM, UNH, FMC, MSFT, LCII, UNFI, DD, IMAX, EPAM, ASGN, AXL, ZTS, THO, CHD, LGND, TGT, BRMK, AAXN, BC, MS, GDOT, KRMD, NDLS, ATVI, CUL1, APD, EGHT, Reduced Positions: GOOG, MA, RNG, AMZN, CCI, TEVA, MTZ, AVB, ZS, TAK, EXAS, CRWD, LOVE, TNDM, HUBS, GOOGL, PLUG, TJX, FB, PYPL, DHR, REGN, ABBV, CHGG, ASPU, TTWO, AAPL, SAM, AMD, KMX, EVC, EQR, GS, SPLK, NCMI, GNMK, ETSY, NVDA, HZO,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,038 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.74% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 75,113 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.89% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 34,102 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,826 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,774 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 22,538 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 26,849 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 23,880 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $258.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 6,146 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.93 and $228.63, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $268.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 6,389 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.45 and $53.33, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 26,838 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 332.06%. The purchase prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16. The stock is now traded at around $105.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 31,653 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 42.57%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 21,768 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 122.82%. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $95.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,774 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 162.97%. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,027 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc by 103.99%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $18.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 90,029 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 122.06%. The purchase prices were between $418.64 and $518.78, with an estimated average price of $456.22. The stock is now traded at around $795.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,658 shares as of .

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vapotherm Inc. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $35.94.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $70.25 and $95.56, with an estimated average price of $82.79.

Spouting Rock Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51.