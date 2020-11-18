Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, TopBuild Corp, Sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Investment company Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, TopBuild Corp, Bio-Techne Corp, Planet Fitness Inc, sells Aarons Holdings Co Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Landstar System Inc, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owns 82 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WSC, BLD, PLNT, WCC, AAXN, PRMW, PGTI, BFAM, HLIO, CSWI,

WSC, BLD, PLNT, WCC, AAXN, PRMW, PGTI, BFAM, HLIO, CSWI, Added Positions: CCOI, TECH, OMCL, LOPE, KEX, RP, BL, SLM, MSM, EHC, ACIW, CRI, WMS, QUOT, HMSY, BCPC, EB, HQY, LFUS, URI, ROG, EVBG, FCFS, FLIR, HCAT, MIDD, ESE, KAR, CLH, FAF, BOOT, UNVR, OUT, RXN, ST, CARG, AIN, MWA, HNGR,

CCOI, TECH, OMCL, LOPE, KEX, RP, BL, SLM, MSM, EHC, ACIW, CRI, WMS, QUOT, HMSY, BCPC, EB, HQY, LFUS, URI, ROG, EVBG, FCFS, FLIR, HCAT, MIDD, ESE, KAR, CLH, FAF, BOOT, UNVR, OUT, RXN, ST, CARG, AIN, MWA, HNGR, Reduced Positions: RBA, CW, CTLT, DAR, LKQ, STMP, CMD, TRHC, GNRC, GO, MDLA, WTS, COUP, BLKB, SAIL, FOCS, NATI, BECN, RDNT, HAE, EYE, NGVT, MNRO, TNET, LPLA, UPWK,

RBA, CW, CTLT, DAR, LKQ, STMP, CMD, TRHC, GNRC, GO, MDLA, WTS, COUP, BLKB, SAIL, FOCS, NATI, BECN, RDNT, HAE, EYE, NGVT, MNRO, TNET, LPLA, UPWK, Sold Out: AAN, VRNS, TDOC, LSTR, LECO, TRUP, ROLL, CHH, KWR, IAA, VCRA, MINI, LHCG, AVLR, ALRM,

For the details of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advantage+alpha+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 160,234 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.94% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 114,446 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.40% Carter's Inc (CRI) - 113,769 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.76% LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) - 180,438 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% RealPage Inc (RP) - 159,680 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.64%

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $21.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 431,656 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.68 and $170.69, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $181.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 32,507 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $68.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 82,244 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in WESCO International Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.18 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $42.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 89,760 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Primo Water Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.24 and $15.09, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $15.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 254,484 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $119.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 39,785 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 277.13%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $73. The stock is now traded at around $60.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 135,150 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 255.53%. The purchase prices were between $232.22 and $282.96, with an estimated average price of $260.13. The stock is now traded at around $307.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 29,356 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Omnicell Inc by 72.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 85,203 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 49.58%. The purchase prices were between $79.94 and $102.49, with an estimated average price of $90.53. The stock is now traded at around $85.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 96,663 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Kirby Corp by 52.89%. The purchase prices were between $35.93 and $51.18, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $48.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 171,351 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in RealPage Inc by 25.64%. The purchase prices were between $55.69 and $67.52, with an estimated average price of $61.83. The stock is now traded at around $62.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 159,680 shares as of .

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Aarons Holdings Co Inc. The sale prices were between $42.41 and $59.2, with an estimated average price of $52.57.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Varonis Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $111.67.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $135.95, with an estimated average price of $125.82.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $82.51 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.1.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $42.89 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $59.87.