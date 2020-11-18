  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Two Creeks Capital Management, LP Buys Popular Inc, Liberty Latin America, Sells Aspen Technology Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: BPOP -1.82% LILAK +1.88%

New York, NY, based Investment company Two Creeks Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Popular Inc, Liberty Latin America, sells Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/two+creeks+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP
  1. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 4,426,197 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35%
  2. Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 1,184,730 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 713,083 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66%
  4. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 1,824,308 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.94%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 682,832 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
Added: Popular Inc (BPOP)

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Popular Inc by 85.85%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,985,747 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 144.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 5,858,866 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Two Creeks Capital Management, LP. Also check out:

