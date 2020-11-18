Two Creeks Capital Management, LP Buys Popular Inc, Liberty Latin America, Sells Aspen Technology Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Two Creeks Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Popular Inc, Liberty Latin America, sells Aspen Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Two Creeks Capital Management, LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: BPOP, LILAK, V, ULTA, LILA,

BPOP, LILAK, V, ULTA, LILA, Reduced Positions: AZPN, FND, ADBE, HDB, GOOG, QSR, STZ, LOW, PTC, BERY,

HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 4,426,197 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.35% Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 1,184,730 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.33% Visa Inc (V) - 713,083 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.66% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) - 1,824,308 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.94% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 682,832 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Popular Inc by 85.85%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,985,747 shares as of .

Two Creeks Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 144.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 5,858,866 shares as of .