Woodson Capital Management, LP Buys RH, Purple Innovation Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST

Investment company Woodson Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys RH, Purple Innovation Inc, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, Sonos Inc, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Carvana Co, CarGurus Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodson Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Woodson Capital Management, LP owns 29 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RH, DKS, SONO, CPAA, IMAX,

RH, DKS, SONO, CPAA, IMAX, Added Positions: PRPL, DECK, INVH, TWTR, CROX, SE, AMZN, EQIX, FNKO,

PRPL, DECK, INVH, TWTR, CROX, SE, AMZN, EQIX, FNKO, Reduced Positions: PTON, GLD, ALGT, DLB, REAL, RYAAY,

PTON, GLD, ALGT, DLB, REAL, RYAAY, Sold Out: CPAAU, CVNA, CARG, MTN, CSPR,

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 2,878,540 shares, 16.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.2% Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) - 2,799,300 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 1,996,600 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 4,300,000 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.22% Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 441,058 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02%

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $420.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.77%. The holding were 218,200 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $53.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 633,822 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Sonos Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $14.71. The stock is now traded at around $17.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 1,871,834 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $10.83. The stock is now traded at around $8.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 2,699,996 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Imax Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.55 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 650,010 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 59.22%. The purchase prices were between $17.28 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $21.18. The stock is now traded at around $29.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 4,300,000 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $189.1 and $223.32, with an estimated average price of $207.1. The stock is now traded at around $254.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 441,058 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of .

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.4.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in CarGurus Inc. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Vail Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $176.93 and $228.63, with an estimated average price of $205.93.

Woodson Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Casper Sleep Inc. The sale prices were between $6.56 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $8.37.