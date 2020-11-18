Atalan Capital Partners, LP Buys TransDigm Group Inc, Adobe Inc, Eventbrite Inc, Sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Warner Music Group Corp

Investment company Atalan Capital Partners, LP (Current Portfolio) buys TransDigm Group Inc, Adobe Inc, Eventbrite Inc, sells Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Warner Music Group Corp, Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalan Capital Partners, LP. As of 2020Q3, Atalan Capital Partners, LP owns 13 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,390,000 shares, 17.33% of the total portfolio. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 460,000 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 860,000 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. VeriSign Inc (VRSN) - 605,000 shares, 10.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.40% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 1,900,000 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.49%

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 88.80%. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $577.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 118,000 shares as of .

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $467.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of .

Atalan Capital Partners, LP added to a holding in Eventbrite Inc by 74.06%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,375,000 shares as of .

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The sale prices were between $27.01 and $31.02, with an estimated average price of $29.16.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $25.09, with an estimated average price of $20.57.