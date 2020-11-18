Cim Investment Mangement Inc Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Comcast Corp

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cim Investment Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Baxter International Inc, sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Comcast Corp, KLA Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2020Q3, Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 257 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 201,081 shares, 25.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 72,018 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,598 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,323 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,150 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,726 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,757 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,777 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,001 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $749.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 805 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 60,323 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 71,162 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 106.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,247 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,301 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 56.67%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,774 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 139.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,336 shares as of .

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.