Cim Investment Mangement Inc Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Comcast Corp

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Cim Investment Mangement Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, AT&T Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Baxter International Inc, sells Church & Dwight Co Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Comcast Corp, KLA Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. As of 2020Q3, Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 257 stocks with a total value of $263 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WORK, CRM, BAX, CTXS, JNPR, ISRG, WM, PM, NEOG, J, SHAK, MTG, AJRD, SLP, ENS, NSA, OSIS, KBH, CLDR, COLB, IRDM, SDGR, RXT, XNCR, BOX, RUN, SLAB, ECHO, PRA, EPAC, MHO, GPI, IIVI, RDFN, SSD, LHCG, VYGR, GT,
- Added Positions: AAPL, T, ORCL, BDX, GILD, BAC, INTC, UNH, TWTR, VZ, CSCO, COTY, EGP, CERN, VLY, AVD, UPWK, HR, TGNA, BLD, MRCY, FB, MNRO, PYPL, MTDR, MYE, RDUS, QTWO, MMS, MMSI, OGS, NJR, TTMI, RETA, RXN, SJW, SIGI, SWX, STAG, JJSF, BCO, ENSG, UMBF, WRE, WWW, YELP, YEXT, ZGNX, BJ, DCPH, CVGW, CAMP, CNO, BPFH, BPMC, BCOR, BLKB, DHC, AX, AVNT, FOLD, AEO, MDRX, ALE, AMC, HOPE, LGND, LADR, KFY, KN, KIN, ACIW, IRWD, ISBC, LIVN, HOMB, GLUU, FDP, FCF, FHI, ESPR, EME,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, MSFT, GOOG, NVDA, PG, STE, ALXN, MRK, AMZN, NKE, TMUS, FDX, LRCX, IWM, CLX, TTEK, AIMT, CORT, ED, D, CF, IJR, HELE, DLTR, ANTM, BRK.B, LYB, JNJ, KO, WBA, MS, ZTS, NRG, ZBH, NLSN, WYNN, PNC, PPG, PFE, WFC, QCOM, STX, SO, UAL, LUV, UAA, SNPS, USB, TJX, TGT, TFC, IBM, FTI, MOS, BSX, DOW, DLR, STZ, C, CVX, CAT, COF, CVS, DD, BA, BLK, AMP, AMT, MO, ACN, AES, MDLZ, EIX, EMR, EQIX, EXC, GD, GS, HAL, HSY, HON, ILMN, MMM, MPC, MKTX, MDT, MET,
- Sold Out: CHD, CL, CMCSA, KLAC, MCD, CTSH, FCX, GNRC, WDFC, CIR, CALM, SUPN, NGHC, REXR, EBS, FGEN, TXRH, SILK, OSPN, SF, SJM, IPAR, NUVA, FR, HQY, ZUO, EVH, ENDP, SLCA, NINE, BGGSQ, LXRX,
These are the top 5 holdings of CIM INVESTMENT MANGEMENT INC
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 201,081 shares, 25.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 72,018 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,598 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,323 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,150 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08%
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 60,726 shares as of .New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $256.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,905 shares as of .New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $80.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,757 shares as of .New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $26.03, with an estimated average price of $23.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 31,777 shares as of .New Purchase: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $167.73, with an estimated average price of $142.9. The stock is now traded at around $119.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,001 shares as of .New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $749.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 805 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 20.76%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 60,323 shares as of .Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 102.45%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $29.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 71,162 shares as of .Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 106.16%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $57.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 23,247 shares as of .Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $242.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,301 shares as of .Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 56.67%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $27.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 59,774 shares as of .Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 139.57%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,336 shares as of .Sold Out: Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $77.86 and $98.16, with an estimated average price of $90.62.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $171.94 and $216.63, with an estimated average price of $197.53.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97.
