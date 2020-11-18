Independent Family Office, LLC Buys Kaspien Holdings Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Starbucks Corp, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Investment company Independent Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kaspien Holdings Inc, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, Starbucks Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Family Office, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Independent Family Office, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: KSPN, IAU, SHY, PHYS, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: IWN, PEP, AAPL, EWC, EW, IYR, DIS,
- Sold Out: AEM, CEF, XLF, XOM, EWA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Independent Family Office, LLC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 311,421 shares, 49.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 761,610 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 60,820 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWD) - 70,505 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 45,397 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Kaspien Holdings Inc by 283.87%. The purchase prices were between $5.89 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $7.75. The stock is now traded at around $11.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 727,301 shares as of .Added: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 90.13%. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.42, with an estimated average price of $15.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 45,828 shares as of .Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Independent Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 24.54%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,060 shares as of .Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $16.8 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $19.16.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EWA)
Independent Family Office, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $20.25.
