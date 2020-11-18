Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys Qualcomm Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells Boston Properties Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc

Bedminster, NJ, based Investment company Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Deere, Corporate Office Properties Trust, sells Boston Properties Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, Comerica Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp. As of 2020Q3, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 379 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OFC, CRL, CTSH, IT, IMMU, PHM, UL, WLTW, FSLR, DFS, CHTR, XYL, VEU, SMFG, HNRDF, AMRX,

OFC, CRL, CTSH, IT, IMMU, PHM, UL, WLTW, FSLR, DFS, CHTR, XYL, VEU, SMFG, HNRDF, AMRX, Added Positions: QCOM, JPST, BSV, VNQ, DE, APD, EW, LH, AMZN, BDX, HON, UNH, MCD, CRM, VZ, MA, FB, AMGN, CSCO, STZ, GOOGL, LHX, ICE, MSFT, NKE, PFE, TGT, TMO, DIS, V, BIV, PLD, T, BLK, CHKP, NEE, INTC, PFF, VBK, VO, VOE, VWO, ADBE, ARE, AMAT, TFC, BAC, CVS, CAT, CVX, KO, DHR, DVN, DLR, ESS, FR, GIS, IPG, IRM, KEY, MLM, MAA, NVDA, NUE, TXN, ABBV, CFG, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJR, VGK, ABB, AFL, AMT, ABC, ADI, AZO, ADSK, BBVA, ITUB, SAN, CI, C, CMCSA, ABEV, COP, ED, DOV, EL, EXR, FRT, FISV, GPC, HBAN, IBM, INFY, ISRG, SJM, KMB, KR, LMT, MMC, MCHP, MU, NOC, NVS, PPG, PAYX, LIN, PSA, O, REGN, ROST, SAP, SBAC, SIGI, UN, ZBH, BX, AVGO, FRC, STAG, MPC, HTA, ZTS, QTS, ANET, BABA, VICI, DIA, GLD, IBB, SHY, SJNK, USMV, VGT, VOOG, VTV, VUG,

QCOM, JPST, BSV, VNQ, DE, APD, EW, LH, AMZN, BDX, HON, UNH, MCD, CRM, VZ, MA, FB, AMGN, CSCO, STZ, GOOGL, LHX, ICE, MSFT, NKE, PFE, TGT, TMO, DIS, V, BIV, PLD, T, BLK, CHKP, NEE, INTC, PFF, VBK, VO, VOE, VWO, ADBE, ARE, AMAT, TFC, BAC, CVS, CAT, CVX, KO, DHR, DVN, DLR, ESS, FR, GIS, IPG, IRM, KEY, MLM, MAA, NVDA, NUE, TXN, ABBV, CFG, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IJR, VGK, ABB, AFL, AMT, ABC, ADI, AZO, ADSK, BBVA, ITUB, SAN, CI, C, CMCSA, ABEV, COP, ED, DOV, EL, EXR, FRT, FISV, GPC, HBAN, IBM, INFY, ISRG, SJM, KMB, KR, LMT, MMC, MCHP, MU, NOC, NVS, PPG, PAYX, LIN, PSA, O, REGN, ROST, SAP, SBAC, SIGI, UN, ZBH, BX, AVGO, FRC, STAG, MPC, HTA, ZTS, QTS, ANET, BABA, VICI, DIA, GLD, IBB, SHY, SJNK, USMV, VGT, VOOG, VTV, VUG, Reduced Positions: XOM, AAPL, ALL, LLY, BRK.B, SYY, BA, XLK, RTX, IVE, IVW, IVV, BMY, CMA, PGC, WMT, UPS, MET, SIVB, TT, ACN, ITW, MGP, CARR, OTIS, IWM, IWN, SDY, CCI, SCHW, CHD, F, EPD, CLX, YUM, RDS.B, TEL, DNKN, CDK, D, CTVA, GLW, AGG, AMLP, DVY, EEM, WY, IWD, IWF, BAX, BP, IWR, MO, CB, XLP, XLY, SLB, GILD, KSU, MAR, MKC, GE, NDAQ, NFLX, NJR, NTRS, PPL, PTC, SNY, WEC, SWKS, SO, TRV, ECL, TSM, TOT, USB, ETN, EOG, DD, WFC, GSK,

XOM, AAPL, ALL, LLY, BRK.B, SYY, BA, XLK, RTX, IVE, IVW, IVV, BMY, CMA, PGC, WMT, UPS, MET, SIVB, TT, ACN, ITW, MGP, CARR, OTIS, IWM, IWN, SDY, CCI, SCHW, CHD, F, EPD, CLX, YUM, RDS.B, TEL, DNKN, CDK, D, CTVA, GLW, AGG, AMLP, DVY, EEM, WY, IWD, IWF, BAX, BP, IWR, MO, CB, XLP, XLY, SLB, GILD, KSU, MAR, MKC, GE, NDAQ, NFLX, NJR, NTRS, PPL, PTC, SNY, WEC, SWKS, SO, TRV, ECL, TSM, TOT, USB, ETN, EOG, DD, WFC, GSK, Sold Out: BXP, BAM, KREF, MNST, MMP, NRG, RDS.A, TFX, WBA, ALC, GLTR,

For the details of PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peapack+gladstone+financial+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,234,423 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 359,184 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 236,889 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 316,417 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 362,744 shares, 1.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.07 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $24.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 65,905 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,968 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $235.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 935 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,530 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $47.62, with an estimated average price of $42.64. The stock is now traded at around $43.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,921 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 31.80%. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $148.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 157,111 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 30.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 228,402 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 67.16%. The purchase prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3. The stock is now traded at around $86.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 77,205 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Deere & Co by 135.84%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $258.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,624 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 332.49%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $85.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 28,557 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 103.71%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $336.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,537 shares as of .

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Boston Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $31.76 and $34.86, with an estimated average price of $33.38.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $18.57, with an estimated average price of $17.18.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Teleflex Inc. The sale prices were between $326.7 and $408.18, with an estimated average price of $370.63.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in ABERDEEN PREIOUS M. The sale prices were between $82.72 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.28.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold out a holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The sale prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91.