Sandell Asset Management Corp Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Manchester United PLC, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, Sells Xperi Holding Corp, Maxar Technologies Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC

New York, NY, based Investment company Sandell Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Manchester United PLC, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, sells Xperi Holding Corp, Maxar Technologies Inc, Delphi Technologies PLC, LogMeIn Inc, Taubman Centers Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandell Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q3, Sandell Asset Management Corp owns 28 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXL,

AXL, Added Positions: GLD, MANU, VOD,

GLD, MANU, VOD, Reduced Positions: KRA, OLN, VRT,

KRA, OLN, VRT, Sold Out: XPER, MAXR, DLPH, LOGM, TCO, QGEN, CZR, CZR, CZR, WMGI, GOGO, FIT, TGNA, PRMW, CCXX.U, BITA,

Danaher Corp (DHR) - 185,000 shares, 23.32% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,148 shares, 9.03% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,764 shares, 8.78% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,293 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,610 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio.

Sandell Asset Management Corp initiated holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $8.51, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $8.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Sandell Asset Management Corp added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 25.08%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $176.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of .

Sandell Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Manchester United PLC by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.99 and $16.52, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of .

Sandell Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $11.37 and $18.98, with an estimated average price of $13.94.

Sandell Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Maxar Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $29.27, with an estimated average price of $22.1.

Sandell Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Delphi Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $13.8 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $16.47.

Sandell Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Sandell Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32.

Sandell Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.