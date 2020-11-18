  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Anthem Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells Medifast Inc, KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp

November 18, 2020 | About: INTC -1.43% ANTM -0.99% HFC -2.32% CSCO -1.55%

New York, NY, based Investment company Summit Street Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Anthem Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Medifast Inc, KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+street+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit Street Capital Management, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 58 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio.
  2. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 59,979 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
  3. Humana Inc (HUM) - 10,219 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
  4. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 41,065 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio.
  5. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 179,400 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 80.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 57,024 shares as of .

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of .

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $23.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 142,338 shares as of .

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 39,380 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit Street Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit Street Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit Street Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)