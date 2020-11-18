Summit Street Capital Management, LLC Buys Intel Corp, Anthem Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Sells Medifast Inc, KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Summit Street Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Anthem Inc, HollyFrontier Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells Medifast Inc, KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Summit Street Capital Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: INTC, ANTM, HFC, DISCA, CSCO, HUN,

INTC, ANTM, HFC, DISCA, CSCO, HUN, Reduced Positions: MED, KLAC, LRCX, VSH, AMAT, MOH, MTOR, BKE, IDCC, KLIC, MU,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 58 shares, 16.43% of the total portfolio. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 59,979 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Humana Inc (HUM) - 10,219 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) - 41,065 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 179,400 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 80.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 57,024 shares as of .

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $329.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 13,300 shares as of .

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 35.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $23.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 142,338 shares as of .

Summit Street Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 39,380 shares as of .