Rr Partners Lp Buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Wyndham Destinations Inc, Sells Raymond James Financial Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Synovus Financial Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Rr Partners Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Advance Auto Parts Inc, Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, Wyndham Destinations Inc, sells Raymond James Financial Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Synovus Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rr Partners Lp. As of 2020Q3, Rr Partners Lp owns 21 stocks with a total value of $579 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 229,800 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) - 979,800 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) - 151,895 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Discover Financial Services (DFS) - 750,000 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Olin Corp (OLN) - 3,341,529 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio.

Rr Partners Lp initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.75 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $150.49. The stock is now traded at around $149.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 167,900 shares as of .

Rr Partners Lp initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $40.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 654,200 shares as of .

Rr Partners Lp initiated holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $34.14, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $43.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89.

Rr Partners Lp sold out a holding in Synovus Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.77 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $20.84.