GRS Advisors, LLC Buys Colony Capital Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Weyerhaeuser Co, Sells Equinix Inc, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company GRS Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Colony Capital Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors, Weyerhaeuser Co, National Storage Affiliates Trust, Carnival Corp, sells Equinix Inc, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, PulteGroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GRS Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, GRS Advisors, LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $193 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) - 318,778 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18% Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) - 898,445 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 186.51% Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) - 4,949,600 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Life Storage Inc (LSI) - 109,000 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) - 345,707 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.61%

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Colony Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.8 and $2.89, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $4.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 4,949,600 shares as of .

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $29.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.39%. The holding were 296,500 shares as of .

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in National Storage Affiliates Trust. The purchase prices were between $28.53 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.23%. The holding were 248,900 shares as of .

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $15.51. The stock is now traded at around $18.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4%. The holding were 507,000 shares as of .

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.68 and $37.51, with an estimated average price of $34.89. The stock is now traded at around $36.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 218,000 shares as of .

GRS Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 27,175 shares as of .

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.51%. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 898,445 shares as of .

GRS Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Life Storage Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.76 and $111.4, with an estimated average price of $101.7. The stock is now traded at around $116.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 109,000 shares as of .

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $23.56.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SITE Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $6.7 and $8.34, with an estimated average price of $7.59.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $33.08 and $38.69, with an estimated average price of $35.78.

GRS Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NVR Inc. The sale prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88.