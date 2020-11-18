CoreCommodity Management, LLC Buys Southern Copper Corp, Nutrien, Teck Resources, Sells Rio Tinto PLC, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Bunge

Stamford, CT, based Investment company CoreCommodity Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Copper Corp, Nutrien, Teck Resources, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells Rio Tinto PLC, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Bunge, Crescent Point Energy Corp, Deere during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CoreCommodity Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, CoreCommodity Management, LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 151,643 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.37% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 231,723 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.66% Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 49,344 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.26% AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 37,152 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Vale SA (VALE) - 258,077 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.41%

CoreCommodity Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $44.74. The stock is now traded at around $56.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 51,613 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $21.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 100,193 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 11,609 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 38,540 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 31,000 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC initiated holding in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.37 and $4.92, with an estimated average price of $3.64. The stock is now traded at around $3.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 142,156 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 714.67%. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $43.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 53,328 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 118.66%. The purchase prices were between $10.13 and $15.41, with an estimated average price of $11.82. The stock is now traded at around $14.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 231,723 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 52.37%. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 151,643 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC added to a holding in Vale SA by 82.41%. The purchase prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $12.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 258,077 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 59.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 49,344 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC added to a holding in Livent Corp by 187.06%. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 148,763 shares as of .

CoreCommodity Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $8.6 and $11.47, with an estimated average price of $10.07.

CoreCommodity Management, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $49.45 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

CoreCommodity Management, LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.34 and $86.47, with an estimated average price of $76.27.

CoreCommodity Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $30.27.

CoreCommodity Management, LLC sold out a holding in Andersons Inc. The sale prices were between $12.46 and $20.06, with an estimated average price of $16.45.

CoreCommodity Management, LLC sold out a holding in W&T Offshore Inc. The sale prices were between $1.72 and $2.66, with an estimated average price of $2.22.