Azora Capital LP Buys Fiserv Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Evercore Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, Global Payments Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc

Investment company Azora Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Evercore Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells Morgan Stanley, Global Payments Inc, Cannae Holdings Inc, Signature Bank, RenaissanceRe Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Azora Capital LP. As of 2020Q3, Azora Capital LP owns 48 stocks with a total value of $795 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EVR, TFC, BFT.U, STNE, STL, OMF, AMK, C, EVTC, STC, RP, WFC, CIT, NCNO, TREB, NEWT, KRE, SYF,
- Added Positions: FISV, ALLY, FNF, BEN, GS, HTH, JHG, RPAY, BSIG, TCBI, WPF.U, CVNA, ZG, CMA, PENN, CSGP,
- Reduced Positions: CNNE, PYPL, SF, CRMT, CADE, RDN, ESNT,
- Sold Out: MS, GPN, SBNY, RNR, COF, FIS, IVZ, DFS, NYCB, MA, LPLA, COWN, SLQT, INVH, Y, TREB.U, AON, GSKY,
These are the top 5 holdings of Azora Capital LP
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 425,197 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.98%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 332,519 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.47%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 622,707 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.10%
- Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) - 1,318,442 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 179.02%
- Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) - 1,480,979 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 468.01%
Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 415,997 shares as of .New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $48.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 601,822 shares as of .New Purchase: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II (BFT.U)
Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.6, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $11.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 2,231,888 shares as of .New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Azora Capital LP initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $66.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 351,631 shares as of .New Purchase: Sterling Bancorp (STL)
Azora Capital LP initiated holding in Sterling Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $12.9, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $16.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,302,213 shares as of .New Purchase: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)
Azora Capital LP initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $32.57, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $39.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 420,404 shares as of .Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 147.10%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 622,707 shares as of .Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 468.01%. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $30.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 1,480,979 shares as of .Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 179.02%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 1,318,442 shares as of .Added: Franklin Resources Inc (BEN)
Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Franklin Resources Inc by 816.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.27 and $22.67, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $21.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 1,235,538 shares as of .Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 33.47%. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $224.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 332,519 shares as of .Added: Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH)
Azora Capital LP added to a holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc by 53.20%. The purchase prices were between $16.64 and $21.47, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,348,857 shares as of .Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.Sold Out: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173.Sold Out: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Signature Bank. The sale prices were between $82.49 and $111.58, with an estimated average price of $99.68.Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $164.73 and $189.8, with an estimated average price of $176.84.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Azora Capital LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47.
Here is the complete portfolio of Azora Capital LP. Also check out:
