Orbis Allan Gray Ltd Buys Motorola Solutions Inc, MGM Resorts International, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Sells NetEase Inc, Vale SA, Facebook Inc

Investment company Orbis Allan Gray Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Motorola Solutions Inc, MGM Resorts International, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Boston Beer Co Inc, Diageo PLC, sells NetEase Inc, Vale SA, Facebook Inc, Visa Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd owns 61 stocks with a total value of $12.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NetEase Inc (NTES) - 20,711,095 shares, 14.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.3% XPO Logistics Inc (XPO) - 16,178,615 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 3,469,971 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 9,271,187 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 16,239,473 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 8,429,789 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66. The stock is now traded at around $963.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 90,168 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $127.94 and $149.93, with an estimated average price of $137.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 307,467 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in ManpowerGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $78.17, with an estimated average price of $71.8. The stock is now traded at around $88.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 468,668 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. The stock is now traded at around $21.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 179,985 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd initiated holding in Sunrun Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $58.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 18,019 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 252.60%. The purchase prices were between $128.42 and $158.18, with an estimated average price of $146. The stock is now traded at around $169.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,187,501 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV by 48.14%. The purchase prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41. The stock is now traded at around $73.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 5,686,154 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,787,711 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Robert Half International Inc by 91.89%. The purchase prices were between $49.27 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $53.23. The stock is now traded at around $65.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 55,325 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 39.62%. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $110.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 30,668 shares as of .

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $9.13, with an estimated average price of $8.37.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.