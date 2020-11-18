SIR Capital Management, L.P. Buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, PBF Energy Inc, Linde PLC, Sells Noble Energy Inc, Phillips 66, TC Energy Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company SIR Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, PBF Energy Inc, Linde PLC, TechnipFMC PLC, Southwestern Energy Co, sells Noble Energy Inc, Phillips 66, TC Energy Corp, Delek US Holdings Inc, Apache Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SIR Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, SIR Capital Management, L.P. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $418 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WLL, PBF, LIN, SWN, REGI, EOG, CE, HFC, HUN, WMB, HLX, APD, CLII.U, MTDR, BCEI, DNOW, MTZ, OII,

WLL, PBF, LIN, SWN, REGI, EOG, CE, HFC, HUN, WMB, HLX, APD, CLII.U, MTDR, BCEI, DNOW, MTZ, OII, Added Positions: FTI, CXO, LNG, TRGP, XEC, CBT, CHX, MGY, COG, RDS.B, CNQ, AXTA, NEX, NESR,

FTI, CXO, LNG, TRGP, XEC, CBT, CHX, MGY, COG, RDS.B, CNQ, AXTA, NEX, NESR, Reduced Positions: APA, PDCE, PE, BKR, TS, EQT, PXD, MPC, SLB, CRK, DD, GTLS, KMI, GRA,

APA, PDCE, PE, BKR, TS, EQT, PXD, MPC, SLB, CRK, DD, GTLS, KMI, GRA, Sold Out: NBL, PSX, TRP, DK, FANG, LYB, NOG, FLS, LPI, DRQ, PPG, SOI, BOOM, OEC,

Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 1,864,058 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) - 1,260,529 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.53% Concho Resources Inc (CXO) - 637,253 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.60% Parsley Energy Inc (PE) - 2,435,123 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.81% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 2,032,129 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.71%. The holding were 1,864,058 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in PBF Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.69 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.31. The stock is now traded at around $7.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 2,225,435 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $252.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 50,965 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Southwestern Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $2.34 and $3.13, with an estimated average price of $2.66. The stock is now traded at around $3.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 4,779,534 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.86 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $35.02. The stock is now traded at around $59.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 181,750 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 249,613 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 200.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $8.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 2,855,252 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Concho Resources Inc by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $56.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 637,253 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 1442.14%. The purchase prices were between $46.27 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $54.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 152,672 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Targa Resources Corp by 114.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.96 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 741,509 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cimarex Energy Co by 21.53%. The purchase prices were between $23.35 and $29.59, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $34.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,260,529 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Cabot Corp by 118.90%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $37.99. The stock is now traded at around $42.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 174,679 shares as of .

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Noble Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $8.49 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $10.65 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $15.4.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $29.62 and $45.51, with an estimated average price of $38.11.

SIR Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.