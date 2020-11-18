Weld Capital Management Llc Buys Best Buy Co Inc, Hess Corp, CMS Energy Corp, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Life Storage Inc, Carter's Inc

Investment company Weld Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Best Buy Co Inc, Hess Corp, CMS Energy Corp, TRI Pointe Group Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Life Storage Inc, Carter's Inc, Idacorp Inc, Pacira BioSciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weld Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Weld Capital Management Llc owns 461 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BBY, HES, TPH, TSLA, AWI, GDOT, VNO, NEE, KIM, CLH, UGI, ODFL, GH, FAF, JACK, CDAY, DIS, AFL, CRM, RE, LEN, SNAP, WSM, SWKS, VSAT, HZNP, TWTR, CHNG, OKE, IRBT, NXPI, PLAY, SEAS, TMHC, PLNT, MYOK, POR, CXO, BLKB, AIG, DUK, KNX, WU, AME, KAR, PCAR, HCA, COF, DTE, HAIN, EHC, SEE, NLSN, FB, NTRA, AON, BC, FIVE, TXG, MLCO, RRR, ICUI, MTH, PSB, ALLE, W, SYNH, EXEL, PKG, PANW, ROKU, ALKS, DY, INCY, LMT, NDAQ, SPG, GWRE, SHOP, EMN, NDSN, MPW, WGO, FOLD, MASI, DELL, EXR, TREX, GOLF, OZK, DIN, JBLU, SR, SNBR, GNRC, CWH, TS, TWLO, CHWY, SDC, GOLD, OLN, STMP, AAT, PYPL, BJ, CMCSA, IRM, WERN, VC, MIK, SHAK, AVLR, CTVA, AMN, CHD, IT, WW, SPR, SAGE, VIRT, ABTX, AYX, SFIX, BKE, CNC, DLR, EA, ETH, JBHT, SNV, VRTS, ICPT, INGN, MDB, APLS, AIV, CTAS, FFIV, FE, HELE, KEX, PSMT, RCI, VLO, GLPG, STNG, ETSY, HWM, SVMK, REAL, IVZ, CSCO, FELE, MAS, SSRM, SYK, WEN, WDC, LPLA, MPC, ALEX, TSC, RUN, ATUS, IQ, TWST, BRBR, BIGC, AOS, ARCH, CTS, COLB, LCII, FUL, HIG, MHK, UFPI, WDFC, BAND, LMND, EGHT, BXMT, CDE, CMTL, CONN, FRME, SMP, TOWN, SEM, IOVA, TRIP, VEC, PFGC, WH, NGM, FVRR, GO, AIN, CSL, XEC, CS, DVN, FCF, GBCI, HAFC, IDCC, JCOM, KEY, MDP, JWN, BPOP, REG, GEO, CNK, TNET, VRSK, CLDT, FANG, MGNX, LADR, PAYC, BOX, SITE, SPOT, VAPO, BCSF, PINS, SDGR, LI, CBT, DD, FSS, HA, RUSHA, SFNC, TDS, OLED, NEO, GOGO, ATRA, GWB, UNVR, ACMR, GTES, PFC, ACRE, QUOT, APLE, WBT, EGO, SVC, SCS, UVSP, ASPS, CHEF, EIGR, ZUO, LTHM, ISBC, NG, PBCT, TISI, VLY, WNC, RDUS, BCOV, MRC, ACCO, VGR, GLDD, CARE, CIO, LILAK, NLY, DB, DVAX, OVV, DESP, FSP, NOK,

BBY, HES, TPH, TSLA, AWI, GDOT, VNO, NEE, KIM, CLH, UGI, ODFL, GH, FAF, JACK, CDAY, DIS, AFL, CRM, RE, LEN, SNAP, WSM, SWKS, VSAT, HZNP, TWTR, CHNG, OKE, IRBT, NXPI, PLAY, SEAS, TMHC, PLNT, MYOK, POR, CXO, BLKB, AIG, DUK, KNX, WU, AME, KAR, PCAR, HCA, COF, DTE, HAIN, EHC, SEE, NLSN, FB, NTRA, AON, BC, FIVE, TXG, MLCO, RRR, ICUI, MTH, PSB, ALLE, W, SYNH, EXEL, PKG, PANW, ROKU, ALKS, DY, INCY, LMT, NDAQ, SPG, GWRE, SHOP, EMN, NDSN, MPW, WGO, FOLD, MASI, DELL, EXR, TREX, GOLF, OZK, DIN, JBLU, SR, SNBR, GNRC, CWH, TS, TWLO, CHWY, SDC, GOLD, OLN, STMP, AAT, PYPL, BJ, CMCSA, IRM, WERN, VC, MIK, SHAK, AVLR, CTVA, AMN, CHD, IT, WW, SPR, SAGE, VIRT, ABTX, AYX, SFIX, BKE, CNC, DLR, EA, ETH, JBHT, SNV, VRTS, ICPT, INGN, MDB, APLS, AIV, CTAS, FFIV, FE, HELE, KEX, PSMT, RCI, VLO, GLPG, STNG, ETSY, HWM, SVMK, REAL, IVZ, CSCO, FELE, MAS, SSRM, SYK, WEN, WDC, LPLA, MPC, ALEX, TSC, RUN, ATUS, IQ, TWST, BRBR, BIGC, AOS, ARCH, CTS, COLB, LCII, FUL, HIG, MHK, UFPI, WDFC, BAND, LMND, EGHT, BXMT, CDE, CMTL, CONN, FRME, SMP, TOWN, SEM, IOVA, TRIP, VEC, PFGC, WH, NGM, FVRR, GO, AIN, CSL, XEC, CS, DVN, FCF, GBCI, HAFC, IDCC, JCOM, KEY, MDP, JWN, BPOP, REG, GEO, CNK, TNET, VRSK, CLDT, FANG, MGNX, LADR, PAYC, BOX, SITE, SPOT, VAPO, BCSF, PINS, SDGR, LI, CBT, DD, FSS, HA, RUSHA, SFNC, TDS, OLED, NEO, GOGO, ATRA, GWB, UNVR, ACMR, GTES, PFC, ACRE, QUOT, APLE, WBT, EGO, SVC, SCS, UVSP, ASPS, CHEF, EIGR, ZUO, LTHM, ISBC, NG, PBCT, TISI, VLY, WNC, RDUS, BCOV, MRC, ACCO, VGR, GLDD, CARE, CIO, LILAK, NLY, DB, DVAX, OVV, DESP, FSP, NOK, Added Positions: CMS, MCD, DNKN, DECK, JPM, WELL, ELY, ALSN, NVT, WK, SON, TRN, CUBE, EQR, KSS, HLF, ILMN, HEI, TWO, VZ, MMM, BEN, MUR, CMC, DBX, RBC, GT, OLLI, BA, AGO, GES, SFM, CL, ESPR, HAL, PLAN, LEG, ADI, PGRE, LZB, WING, QRTEA, USB, QTNT, TEVA, INTC, STL, PGNY, PRSP, PS, ICLR, ALB, GOOGL, MTD, AER, IGT, FHI, ACIW, SC, NFLX, HALO, MRCY, ITGR, ASH, CPA, MAT, CFX, MANU, ADM, APA, EDIT, HPP, HD, VMW, CMG, HTBK, GE, NGVT, MOMO, NVRO, SMTC, DEI, AMX, CCJ, NX, PZZA, VSH, LX, SPWH, SSP, CLVS, MRO, TRMB, ARCO, TWNK, ORTX, VLRS,

CMS, MCD, DNKN, DECK, JPM, WELL, ELY, ALSN, NVT, WK, SON, TRN, CUBE, EQR, KSS, HLF, ILMN, HEI, TWO, VZ, MMM, BEN, MUR, CMC, DBX, RBC, GT, OLLI, BA, AGO, GES, SFM, CL, ESPR, HAL, PLAN, LEG, ADI, PGRE, LZB, WING, QRTEA, USB, QTNT, TEVA, INTC, STL, PGNY, PRSP, PS, ICLR, ALB, GOOGL, MTD, AER, IGT, FHI, ACIW, SC, NFLX, HALO, MRCY, ITGR, ASH, CPA, MAT, CFX, MANU, ADM, APA, EDIT, HPP, HD, VMW, CMG, HTBK, GE, NGVT, MOMO, NVRO, SMTC, DEI, AMX, CCJ, NX, PZZA, VSH, LX, SPWH, SSP, CLVS, MRO, TRMB, ARCO, TWNK, ORTX, VLRS, Reduced Positions: BMY, LSI, VOYA, CAH, WMT, GDDY, VRSN, IRWD, SLB, SAFM, AVB, TSCO, PH, IAA, UDR, SBH, PTON, TECK, ORI, INSM, PBR, PB, CC, LOW, RH, AZUL, LAD, AMT, LH, ALGN, UPS, WFC, GTLS, MELI, KMB, KBH, ADSK, AXS, DAR, BAC, CLR, SBNY, BRK.B, TOL, TTM, NOV, NKTR, COST, UNH, KR, WST, CVNA, AL, AHH, PFE, BANC, CCEP, PBF, ACB, NRZ, AG, ERJ, PLAB, MKSI, HBAN, RC, CTSH, IMAX, SU, TME, VNE, BAK, DOMO, MGY, LGF.A, DLTR, NDLS, TRST, ORCL, EOLS, IIVI,

BMY, LSI, VOYA, CAH, WMT, GDDY, VRSN, IRWD, SLB, SAFM, AVB, TSCO, PH, IAA, UDR, SBH, PTON, TECK, ORI, INSM, PBR, PB, CC, LOW, RH, AZUL, LAD, AMT, LH, ALGN, UPS, WFC, GTLS, MELI, KMB, KBH, ADSK, AXS, DAR, BAC, CLR, SBNY, BRK.B, TOL, TTM, NOV, NKTR, COST, UNH, KR, WST, CVNA, AL, AHH, PFE, BANC, CCEP, PBF, ACB, NRZ, AG, ERJ, PLAB, MKSI, HBAN, RC, CTSH, IMAX, SU, TME, VNE, BAK, DOMO, MGY, LGF.A, DLTR, NDLS, TRST, ORCL, EOLS, IIVI, Sold Out: CRI, IDA, PCRX, OC, MTG, NJR, UNP, CBOE, CMA, HON, BIDU, AVGO, HUM, MKL, AZO, NNN, TAP, KO, WPX, TWOU, AVT, LOPE, NTNX, ELS, EVR, IDXX, GMED, HOLX, VAR, GLIBA, SQM, CPRI, SWCH, CROX, AVYA, ADC, RGA, EPRT, CPB, LKQ, ROST, BLDR, IQV, HDS, CFG, PSTG, CB, BLL, CINF, ORLY, EQH, ANF, VEEV, AEM, MAN, ROL, EBS, DISH, LII, V, ARI, BDC, LLY, JNJ, AA, SWAV, ZM, DKS, SUI, UTHR, WB, BABA, BILI, CPRT, AZPN, MRK, PEG, FATE, AIMT, EEFT, MSTR, POOL, CME, MOS, HLI, ATR, EAT, STZ, PACW, HAE, JCI, MSM, SYNA, VVV, MDU, MS, DGX, STLD, TEX, WRI, ACC, BIO, FCFS, IONS, RBA, IPGP, NOW, STOR, LRCX, MAA, NBL, TJX, ASND, HIBB, MOG.A, PLUG, WM, BURL, SEDG, BHVN, GILD, MKTX, BB, SANM, MBUU, GBT, TENB, EPAC, BF.B, VIAC, FLIR, GD, GS, MED, TMO, WDAY, NCLH, ZTS, PTCT, ANET, SRPT, COHU, ELP, CYTK, MSI, TCF, GRA, WIFI, WIX, FGEN, LITE, VST, LEVI, ALE, JLL, LFUS, MT, O, SAIA, SBUX, VIV, PODD, ESNT, QURE, ARW, EV, NRG, RDWR, UEIC, PRO, CATM, EURN, CDXS, GRFS, DOC, FEYE, OR, TEAM, AMSC, AUDC, ITUB, CXW, DHI, FBP, FLS, MAC, MEOH, URI, CMPR, ANTM, CZZ, AMRC, ABBV, GLPI, PK, DAO, ATI, AMRN, ACGL, BBBY, PLCE, MTW, MSFT, AUY, ZBH, GPRK, PMT, HHC, BKU, VNET, ARGX, ARCE, ALC, ACLS, TCOM, EQT, EXPO, HMC, JBL, LPSN, PRGS, WPM, OSPN, WNS, MDGL, BEAT, EXPI, UI, SBSW, IBTX, KN, VKTX, CRON, ELF, INVH, BYND, BLDP, DSPG, EGAN, FLR, FRO, RRC, DBD, TGS, CVE, OXFD, LAUR, VALE, ROIC, CTSO, ESI, SRG, HONE, EAF, AVID, FULT, GLNG, TV, MBT, TBBK, ZIXI, DFIN, BPFH, CMO, GRTS, NEW,

For the details of WELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weld+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN) - 31,738 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.79% Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) - 22,591 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. New Position CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 40,707 shares, 0.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 563.30% Hess Corp (HES) - 60,005 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 45,882 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.45%

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $119.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 22,591 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57. The stock is now traded at around $47.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 60,005 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in TRI Pointe Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.01 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 113,576 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $441.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 4,349 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $81.58, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $78.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,629 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Green Dot Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $52.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 35,173 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 563.30%. The purchase prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 40,707 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 477.21%. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 7,827 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc by 120.79%. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 31,738 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp by 368.52%. The purchase prices were between $189.1 and $223.32, with an estimated average price of $207.1. The stock is now traded at around $254.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 7,754 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 309.11%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 18,242 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 353.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $54.97. The stock is now traded at around $65.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 28,513 shares as of .

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The sale prices were between $51.97 and $63, with an estimated average price of $58.05.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Carter's Inc. The sale prices were between $76.37 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.18.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $53.48 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $64.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in MGIC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $7.22 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $8.53.

Weld Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $26.28 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $30.47.