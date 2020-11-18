Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC Buys DraftKings Inc, Forte Biosciences Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Sells LogMeIn Inc, Pinterest Inc, Abiomed Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DraftKings Inc, Forte Biosciences Inc, Generac Holdings Inc, Omnicell Inc, Cimpress PLC, sells LogMeIn Inc, Pinterest Inc, Abiomed Inc, Switch Inc, Immunomedics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC owns 327 stocks with a total value of $10.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) - 17,015,301 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97% Trinet Group Inc (TNET) - 4,498,587 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.57% Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA) - 4,350,214 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Skechers USA Inc (SKX) - 8,056,206 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 5,680,362 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 41.66%

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $46.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,944,743 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Forte Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.71 and $50.69, with an estimated average price of $26.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 2,936,708 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $210.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 591,087 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,410,867 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Cimpress PLC. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $102.66, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,082,485 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ontrak Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.48 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 861,644 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 116.63%. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,319,248 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in HealthEquity Inc by 94.60%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $67.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,460,733 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Matson Inc by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $41.82, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $58.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,882,224 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 97.62%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $130.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 742,236 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Forward Air Corp by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $54.84. The stock is now traded at around $74.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,807,376 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc by 280.24%. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $23.9. The stock is now traded at around $25.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 995,382 shares as of .

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $8.26 and $12.57, with an estimated average price of $9.94.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7.

Arrowpoint Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $70.47 and $103.38, with an estimated average price of $90.1.