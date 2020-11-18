Miller Value Partners, Llc Buys Acuity Brands Inc, Rocket Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Medifast Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, RH

Investment company Miller Value Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Acuity Brands Inc, Rocket Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, The RealReal Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, sells Medifast Inc, United Airlines Holdings Inc, RH, Peloton Interactive Inc, Endo International PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miller Value Partners, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Miller Value Partners, Llc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AYI, RKT, UBER, TRNE, CIM, WFC, CVS, GCI,

AYI, RKT, UBER, TRNE, CIM, WFC, CVS, GCI, Added Positions: REAL, GOOS, VRM, DXC, COF, BABA, PBI, AVID, DAL, DISCA, OMF, BHC, BA, ATCO, TEVA, CHS, FLXN, DBD, EBAY, NBR, LAZ, SIG, JCOM, UIS,

REAL, GOOS, VRM, DXC, COF, BABA, PBI, AVID, DAL, DISCA, OMF, BHC, BA, ATCO, TEVA, CHS, FLXN, DBD, EBAY, NBR, LAZ, SIG, JCOM, UIS, Reduced Positions: MED, RH, PTON, ENDP, LEN, FTCH, BHF, GOOGL, NXPI, CC, GNW, TVTY, AMZN, APO, ADT, TMHC, PGEN, MAXR, TWO, CG, ZIOP, FUN, GME, BBBY, SCU, DOMO, NLY, ETM, CLF, AR,

MED, RH, PTON, ENDP, LEN, FTCH, BHF, GOOGL, NXPI, CC, GNW, TVTY, AMZN, APO, ADT, TMHC, PGEN, MAXR, TWO, CG, ZIOP, FUN, GME, BBBY, SCU, DOMO, NLY, ETM, CLF, AR, Sold Out: UAL, HEAR,

For the details of Bill Miller's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bill+miller/current-portfolio/portfolio

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 5,432,500 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 7,233,135 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 49,141 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.75% ADT Inc (ADT) - 14,663,129 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 365,439 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.17%

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Acuity Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.4 and $111.3, with an estimated average price of $102.63. The stock is now traded at around $107.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 491,033 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.74 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $23.35. The stock is now traded at around $22.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 2,236,965 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $48.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,128,434 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Trine Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $10.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,868,070 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Chimera Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $10.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 277,000 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,930 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in The RealReal Inc by 3609.91%. The purchase prices were between $12.01 and $17.67, with an estimated average price of $15.27. The stock is now traded at around $13.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,745,336 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 96.11%. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 1,962,269 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 87.03%. The purchase prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $35.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 1,170,016 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in DXC Technology Co by 32.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $18.25. The stock is now traded at around $22.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 5,397,690 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 71.31%. The purchase prices were between $58.35 and $76.17, with an estimated average price of $66.88. The stock is now traded at around $87.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 691,822 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc added to a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc by 35.37%. The purchase prices were between $2.4 and $7.02, with an estimated average price of $4.59. The stock is now traded at around $5.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 7,324,125 shares as of .

Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64.

Miller Value Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Turtle Beach Corp. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $17.89.