Centamin PLC Announces Director Declaration

November 18, 2020 | About: TSX:CEE -2.08% LSE:CEY -2.67%

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company")(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE):

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN DIRECTOR'S DETAILS

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Dr Sally Eyre, Non-Executive Director of the Company, has stepped down as Non-Executive Director of Japan Gold Corp, with immediate effect.

Japan Gold Corp is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company (TSX-V:JG).

This announcement contains regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATIONplease visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

[email protected]

Buchanan

Bobby Morse / Kelsey Traynor

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

[email protected]

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/617247/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Director-Declaration

