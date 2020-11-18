Vonage Wins 15th Annual Global Top Ranking Performers Awards from ContactCenterWorld

(Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced today that ContactCenterWorld, the global association for contact center and customer engagement best practices, has named Vonage as winner of its Global Top Ranking Performers Awards in two categories.

[url="]%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EVonage%3C%2Fspan%3E[/url]Vonage was a gold award winner of the Best Help Desk Award for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) for its tech support team in Wroclaw, Poland. Vonage’s Dave D'Arcy, Senior Director of International Care and Tech Support, won a silver medal in the EMEA Best Industry Leader category.In its 15th year, the Global Top Ranking Performers Awards is dedicated to the contact centre and customer experience industry. More than 1,500 entries from organisations and individuals in nearly 80 nations were submitted this year, with winners in EMEA announced at the end of October. Winners will now compete in the world finals in February 2021.Raj Wadhwani, President of ContactCenterWorld, commented, "Recognising the achievements of world-class contact centres and professionals in our prestigious global awards programme is important to showcase the dynamic nature of this growing industry and to highlight the importance of sharing knowledge and inspiration. I am blown away this year with the ideas and expertise demonstrated by companies throughout EMEA and look forward to seeing Vonage at the world finals on February 9-11 2021.""We are delighted to have won these prestigious awards from ContactCenterWorld," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Applications Group for Vonage. "Providing flexible and innovative tools to help our customers build rich, more engaged relationships with their prospects and customers is an intrinsic part of our vision. We also leverage our own technology to drive enhanced employee and customer experiences from the office or anywhere across the globe. This acknowledgement reinforces our commitment to help our customers advance and compete on customer experience to grow their businesses."To find out more about Vonage, visit [url="]www.vonage.com[/url].





About Vonage







[url="]Vonage[/url] (Nasdaq: VG), a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.







Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit[url="]+twitter.com%2Fvonage[/url]. To become a fan on Facebook, go to [url="]facebook.com%2Fvonage[/url]. To subscribe on YouTube, visit[url="]+youtube.com%2Fvonage[/url].







About ContactCenterWorld







ContactCenterWorld.com, established in 1999, is the Global Association for Contact Center and Customer Engagement Best Practices. The association has a truly global footprint (members in over 200 countries) and supports 205,000 personal members from enterprises of all sizes with ideas, information and opportunities including best practice awards, conferences and certification programs. Personal membership is free and available at this link [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contactcenterworld.com%2Fjoin[/url].







About the Global Top Ranking Performers Awards







The ONLY truly Global Awards and Recognition Program in the Contact Center: 79 countries have participated in the awards so far! Contestants compete in 3 different regions: Americas, Asia Pacific & Europe, Middle East & Africa. Regional winners then compete in the Olympics of our industry: The Global World Finals! The awards are 100% fair and unbiased: Sponsors, competitors and partners do not have a judging vote. Find out more: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.contactcenterworld.com%2Fworldawards[/url].





