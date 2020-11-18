  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Rackspace Technology Wins APN Migration Partner of the Year Award 2020 for UK and Ireland

November 18, 2020 | About: RXT +3.08%

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology, Inc. ( RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, has been named APN Migration Partner of the Year for UK and Ireland.

The APN Partner Awards recognise members of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) who are leaders in the channel and play a key role in helping customers to drive innovation and build solutions on AWS.

“Our recognition as the APN Migration Partner of the Year 2020 in the UK is a huge accolade that we are thrilled to have achieved,” said Martin Blackburn, EMEA Managing Director at Rackspace Technology. “Having recently strengthened our relationship with AWS, we have made it easier for our customers to accelerate the value from the cloud.”

Rackspace Technology has supported over 300 customers to migrate to AWS, adding value through its strategic relationship with AWS. In 2020, Rackspace Technology has achieved 14 AWS Competency designations, along with over 2700 AWS Certifications.

Rackspace Technology has recently launched Migration Accelerator. This is a completely free of charge service which combines the value of a migration readiness assessment with the clarity of a total cost of ownership analysis to accelerate businesses move to the cloud.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

