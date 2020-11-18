  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Polygiene and world leading Caterpillar in exciting partnership

November 18, 2020 | About: OSTO:POLYG -4.14%

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar® is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. It has grown to become one of the highest valued brands in the world*, making workwear and casualwear that embodies their essence of getting the work done. Now Polygiene and CAT® has started a partnership to protect clothes from bacteria and other microbes - to reduce the need of washing and by that prolonging the active life of the garment. The partnership starts in the casual wear collection, ramping up for 2021 and beyond.

"CAT has a vision of a world in which people's basic needs - such as shelter, clean water, education and reliable energy - are fulfilled. At first, we saw it just as a neat idea to protect garments against microbes and bacteria, but when we understood it will drastically reduce the ecological footprint as people can wash far less, we saw the fit", says Greg Gemette, Senior Vice President at Caterpillar Apparel.

"CAT is one of those brands that everyone knows, and I am looking forward to a successful partnership", says Ulrika Björk, CEO Polygiene. "Whether we talk causal wear or later the workwear, I am convinced that the added value of Polygiene will make a big difference for the end consumer, especially during these tough times.

*https://www.caterpillar.com/en/news/caterpillarNews/careers/interbrand-2019.html

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

For more information, visit caterpillar.com. To connect on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media.

Press contact Polygiene: Ulrika Björk, CEO, [email protected] Tel: +46 70 92 11 275,

For press images, visit https://news.cision.com/se/?n=polygiene-ab

Subscribe here to get reports, press releases and News http://ir.polygiene.com/en/press/subscribe/

About Polygiene

As the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, we want to change the way we view clothes - from fast consumables to durables. We treat clothes, home products and textiles to help people stay fresh, wash less and let clothes and products live longer. Over 140 global premium-brands have chosen to use the Polygiene brand with their products. Polygiene is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information: www.polygiene.com. Erik Penser Bank AB acts as its Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 8- 463 83 00, e-mail: [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygiene-ab/r/polygiene-and-world-leading-caterpillar-in-exciting-partnership,c3238976

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/polygiene-and-world-leading-caterpillar-in-exciting-partnership-301175622.html

SOURCE Polygiene AB


