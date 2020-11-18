  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cipla launches 'Covi-G' for COVID-19 rapid antibody detection

November 18, 2020 | About: BOM:500087 -0.27%

Cipla signed a licensing agreement with MultiG for COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit

PR Newswire

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 18, 2020

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA EQ) and hereafter referred to as "Cipla") today announced that it signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G for the distribution of their COVID-19 Rapid Antibody test kit, across most Emerging markets and Europe. This licencing agreement is part of Cipla's efforts to enhance global access to life- saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need.

Cipla

As part of this agreement, Cipla will be responsible for distribution of the COVID-19 rapid antibody kit that will be manufactured by MultiG. It is marketed under the brand name 'Covi-G',this was among the earliest Antibody kits to declare CE-compliance and is awaiting approval by ICH country regulators. It has been commercialised in 20+ countries already, with sensitivity and specificity exceeding 92%. It tests for both IgM and IgG antibodies, using a single-prick blood test using of the test result indicator visual interpretation. The kit gives results within 10 minutes.

Cipla's expansive reach, network and partnerships with public health authorities as well as private institutions will help in ensuring the seamless access of these kits across 25+ markets in Asia, Middle-East and North Africa, Latin America, EU and Australia.

This launch marks yet another addition to our COVID portfolio after ELIFAST diagnostic kits. Apart from an epidemiological tool for mass screening, this point of care test can also be used to detect patients who have had a suspected asymptomatic or mild infection in the past, identify potential plasma donors and possibly prioritise susceptible populations for vaccines

About Cipla:

Established in 1935,Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, anti-retroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 46 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 80+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT September' 20), 3rd largest in the pharma private market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT September'20), and is among the most dispensed generic players in the U.S. For over eight decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness,accessibility and affordability to the centre of the HIV movement.A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders.For more,please visit www.cipla.com,or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cipla-launches-covi-g-for-covid-19-rapid-antibody-detection-301175624.html

SOURCE Cipla


