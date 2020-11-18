  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Integral Health Asset Management, LLC Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Sells Quest Diagnostics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LHC Group Inc

November 18, 2020 | About: PKI -0.24% ABT -0.54% MCK -5.46% BMRN -0.75% HUM -1.47% MRK +1.65% SNY -0.79% EHTH -0.64% CNC -0.58% NTRA +1.52% RETA -1.59% HO +0%

Investment company Integral Health Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PerkinElmer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Centene Corp, eHealth Inc, sells Quest Diagnostics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LHC Group Inc, Danaher Corp, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Integral Health Asset Management, LLC
  1. LHC Group Inc (LHCG) - 75,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40%
  2. Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 230,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.95%
  3. PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 110,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 266.67%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 110,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.00%
  5. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 150,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%
New Purchase: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $53.77, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: eHealth Inc (EHTH)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $167.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Added: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 148.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $173.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of .

Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $422.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of .

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98.

Sold Out: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Sold Out: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $60.75, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Reduced: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 75%. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.69%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 50,000 shares as of .

Reduced: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1. The stock is now traded at around $210.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 75,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Catalent Inc by 65%. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 35,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 62.5%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $196.01, with an estimated average price of $181.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 15,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $235.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 33,000 shares as of .

Reduced: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 60%. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $334.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 6,000 shares as of .



