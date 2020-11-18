Integral Health Asset Management, LLC Buys PerkinElmer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Sells Quest Diagnostics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LHC Group Inc

Investment company Integral Health Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PerkinElmer Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Centene Corp, eHealth Inc, sells Quest Diagnostics Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LHC Group Inc, Danaher Corp, Seagen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Integral Health Asset Management, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $317 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNY, CNC, EHTH, NTRA, RETA, ALNY, HOLX, GH, GMED, PNTG, IRTC, BHC, APLS, AKRO, ITCI, EW, ZLAB, ACHC, GKOS, CHWY, SWAV, KNSA, DTIL, KURA, GMAB, MCRB, INSM, MYOV, ALEC,

SNY, CNC, EHTH, NTRA, RETA, ALNY, HOLX, GH, GMED, PNTG, IRTC, BHC, APLS, AKRO, ITCI, EW, ZLAB, ACHC, GKOS, CHWY, SWAV, KNSA, DTIL, KURA, GMAB, MCRB, INSM, MYOV, ALEC, Added Positions: PKI, ABT, MCK, BMRN, HUM, SAGE, MRK, ZBH, CCXI, NVST, KPTI, BGNE, DNLI, ABC, PODD, FATE, HALO, MGNX, GNMK,

PKI, ABT, MCK, BMRN, HUM, SAGE, MRK, ZBH, CCXI, NVST, KPTI, BGNE, DNLI, ABC, PODD, FATE, HALO, MGNX, GNMK, Reduced Positions: BMY, LHCG, CTLT, MOH, CRL, DXCM, CYTK, UHS, HZNP, MRTX, CHNG, AGIO, ARNA, GWPH, GOSS, BAX, NVRO, DRNA, BPMC,

BMY, LHCG, CTLT, MOH, CRL, DXCM, CYTK, UHS, HZNP, MRTX, CHNG, AGIO, ARNA, GWPH, GOSS, BAX, NVRO, DRNA, BPMC, Sold Out: DGX, DHR, SGEN, REGN, NUVA, AMGN, LLY, MNTA, EXAS, EXEL, AKBA, ABBV, NBIX, ZGNX, AMRN, WBA, INCY,

LHC Group Inc (LHCG) - 75,000 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40% Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) - 230,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.95% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 110,000 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 266.67% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 110,000 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 120.00% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 150,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.29%

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sanofi SA. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $53.77, with an estimated average price of $51.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in eHealth Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $114.86, with an estimated average price of $81.14. The stock is now traded at around $73.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $72.67, with an estimated average price of $56.84. The stock is now traded at around $83.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $163.34, with an estimated average price of $125.03. The stock is now traded at around $167.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hologic Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14. The stock is now traded at around $72.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in PerkinElmer Inc by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66. The stock is now traded at around $133.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 120.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 148.00%. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $151.85. The stock is now traded at around $173.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $422.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $81.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Danaher Corp. The sale prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $145.95 and $195.69, with an estimated average price of $167.15.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in NuVasive Inc. The sale prices were between $47.43 and $60.75, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 75%. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.69%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 50,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $174.26 and $213.08, with an estimated average price of $197.1. The stock is now traded at around $210.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.66%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 75,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Catalent Inc by 65%. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.45%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 35,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 62.5%. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $196.01, with an estimated average price of $181.96. The stock is now traded at around $219.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 15,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 40%. The sale prices were between $175.56 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $207.02. The stock is now traded at around $235.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 33,000 shares as of .

Integral Health Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in DexCom Inc by 60%. The sale prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $334.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.11%. Integral Health Asset Management, LLC still held 6,000 shares as of .