Intellectus Partners, LLC Buys Broadcom Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Sells 58.com Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc

Investment company Intellectus Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Broadcom Inc, Varonis Systems Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Bloom Energy Corp, sells 58.com Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Facebook Inc, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intellectus Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Intellectus Partners, LLC owns 199 stocks with a total value of $261 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,929 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 27,622 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.5% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 28,706 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Facebook Inc (FB) - 32,906 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.04% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 38,554 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.66%

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 28,706 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. The stock is now traded at around $401.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,705 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.57 and $102, with an estimated average price of $101.83. The stock is now traded at around $101.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,172 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $73.19. The stock is now traded at around $80.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,172 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Viasat Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $24.93, with an estimated average price of $20.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 45,650 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 187.68%. The purchase prices were between $94.24 and $125.74, with an estimated average price of $111.67. The stock is now traded at around $119.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 45,192 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Bloom Energy Corp by 556.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $19.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 78,507 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Infinera Corp by 733.64%. The purchase prices were between $5.84 and $8.96, with an estimated average price of $6.97. The stock is now traded at around $6.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 183,400 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $375.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,017 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 44.41%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $64.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 45,114 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 71.13%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,246 shares as of .

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.

Intellectus Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.