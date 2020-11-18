Vulcan Value Partners, LLC Buys TransDigm Group Inc, CoStar Group Inc, General Electric Co, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Oracle Corp

Birmingham, AL, based Investment company Vulcan Value Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TransDigm Group Inc, CoStar Group Inc, General Electric Co, Heico Corp, Credit Acceptance Corp, sells NVIDIA Corp, Alphabet Inc, Oracle Corp, National Oilwell Varco Inc, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Vulcan Value Partners, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $12.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Qorvo Inc (QRVO) - 7,828,179 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 2,895,575 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,866,434 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.04% KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 25,789,638 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.25% Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) - 6,075,067 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.57%

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $679.99 and $877.83, with an estimated average price of $796.25. The stock is now traded at around $914.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 458,447 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Heico Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.83 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $121.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,123,714 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.73 and $67.9, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $83.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 567,658 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.91 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $95.91. The stock is now traded at around $114.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 347,579 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC initiated holding in ABM Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $39.25, with an estimated average price of $36.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 844,862 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in TransDigm Group Inc by 80.04%. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $577.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,866,434 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 455.60%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 65,115,567 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $297.31 and $524.41, with an estimated average price of $420.05. The stock is now traded at around $314.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,588,388 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC added to a holding in Carlisle Companies Inc by 26.68%. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $122.7. The stock is now traded at around $144.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 212,886 shares as of .

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $13.2, with an estimated average price of $11.71.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $7.94, with an estimated average price of $6.73.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Barnes Group Inc. The sale prices were between $34.02 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $37.96.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Woodward Inc. The sale prices were between $72.42 and $87.54, with an estimated average price of $80.41.