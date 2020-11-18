RBF Capital, LLC Buys CarParts.com Inc, Preformed Line Products Co, Allegiant Travel Co, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company RBF Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys CarParts.com Inc, Preformed Line Products Co, Allegiant Travel Co, Tapestry Inc, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, BMC Stock Holdings Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Morgan Stanley, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RBF Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RBF Capital, LLC owns 302 stocks with a total value of $821 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



CarParts.com Inc (PRTS) - 2,317,753 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 554.73% Broadwind Inc (BWEN) - 212 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 99.69% Preformed Line Products Co (PLPC) - 806,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. New Position Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) - 99,600 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 896.00% Perceptron Inc (PRCP) - 69,500 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.26%

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Preformed Line Products Co. The purchase prices were between $47.25 and $60.45, with an estimated average price of $52.88. The stock is now traded at around $60.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 806,000 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 154,000 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $22.71, with an estimated average price of $17.12. The stock is now traded at around $19.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 249,491 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,108,740 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in Mueller Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $28.57. The stock is now traded at around $33.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $117.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,362 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 554.73%. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.24%. The holding were 2,317,753 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Allegiant Travel Co by 896.00%. The purchase prices were between $101.74 and $142.21, with an estimated average price of $120.7. The stock is now traded at around $159.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 99,600 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc by 2394.69%. The purchase prices were between $1.22 and $2.34, with an estimated average price of $1.67. The stock is now traded at around $1.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 810,000 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in H&R Block Inc by 337.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $16.29, with an estimated average price of $14.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 87,400 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 339.40%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1761.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 10,985 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lennar Corp by 17201.49%. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $81.68, with an estimated average price of $73.16. The stock is now traded at around $75.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 780,124 shares as of .

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

RBF Capital, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $333.25 and $378.41, with an estimated average price of $352.4.